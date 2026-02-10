Joliet’s Sen. Ventura proposes protections, enhancements to broadband access across Illinois

State Sen. Rachel Ventura introduced two new measures that her office said would expand on and protect broadband access for Illinoisans.

“Investments in broadband are essential for all Illinoisans, regardless of whether they live in a rural, suburban or urban community,” Ventura (D-Joliet) said in a news release.

“We’ve entered a new age where broadband is no longer a luxury, but an essential amenity, driving economic activity, improving education, expanding health care access and enhancing public services for all,” Ventura said.

Senate Bill 3612 would bring Illinois’ broadband protections up to par with other states in the nation, addressing minimum broadband speeds and maximum prices for low-income consumers, according to the release.

Specifically, the measure would require a minimum broadband download speed of 25 megabits per second for no more than $15 per month and $20 per month for high-speed service of at least 200 megabits per second, including all recurring taxes and equipment fees, according to the release.

With this measure, Ventura aims to ensure access to “essential amenities and educational or career opportunities never becomes a financial burden for those most in need,” her office said in the release.

“The high cost of internet service is one of the main reasons Illinoisans can’t get and stay online,” said Drew Garner, director of Policy Engagement for the Benton Institute of Broadband and Society. “Surveys show that 17 percent of residents – millions of people – struggle to pay their monthly internet bills or cut service because it is too expensive."

Ventura also introduced Senate Bill 3613, which would empower local electric and telephone cooperatives to conduct their own market analyses and build networks, according to the release.

Many states are fostering broadband competition by allowing more local competition with the national providers, Ventura’s office said.

This approach allows communities to develop locally tailored solutions, with research and case studies from organizations like the Institute for Local Self-Reliance and America’s Electric Cooperatives documenting these efforts.

Overall, the trend emphasizes state support for community-driven broadband expansion through co-op initiatives, according to the release.

“Affordability remains the number one reason why Americans lack this essential service and many are having to choose between having internet, paying their rent, buying food or taking care of their medical needs. This is unacceptable and states are going to have to take broadband affordability into their own hands,” Janie Dunning, coordinator for Show Me Broadband, said in the release.

SB 3612 and SB 3613 await hearings in the Senate Energy Committee.