Culinary Caravan benefits Joliet’s MorningStar Mission

MorningStar Mission in Joliet shows its 2025 logo. (Photo provided by MorningStar Mission)

MorningStar Mission is holding its annual Culinary Caravan on Thursday, March 12, in the Frankfort area.

Participants will leave on school buses at 5:30 p.m. from The Loft at 15 Ash St. in Frankfort to enjoy an evening of dining at The Wine Thief Provisions & Bistro, La Dolce Vita and Fat Rosie’s.

Guests will finish the evening with desserts from Fleckenstein’s Bakery back at The Loft.

Tickets are $75 and available at the website, morningstarmission.org.

This caravan is sponsored by Ozinga. MorningStar Mission serves all of Will County by providing food, housing, recovery, counseling and guidance with many programs for individuals.

Attending the Culinary Caravan is just one way you can assist individuals in need of these services.

For more information about the Culinary Caravan or how you can help MorningStar Mission, contact Peggy Sue Munday at 815-722-5780.