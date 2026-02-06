C.W. Avery Family YMCA celebrates 20 years of serving Plainfield area

C.W. Avery Family YMCA Executive Director Erin Lightbody and others spoke during a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the building on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Every day, C.W. Avery Family YMCA Executive Director Erin Lightbody and her fellow staff members get to see the impact the YMCA has on area youngsters.

“We get to see the pride on a child’s face when they earn their blue wristband in swimming or they make their first basket,” Lightbody said.

Lightbody and others spoke during a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday marking the 20th anniversary of the building.

The C.W. Avery Family YMCA – located at 15120 Wallin Drive in Plainfield – first opened its doors on Feb. 4, 2006.

In December 2002, the YMCA acquired 11.5 acres of property through a land-swap with Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 to be the future site of the C.W. Avery Family YMCA.

The facility was built as a result of a five-year, $9.1 million grassroots community effort.

The late Clyde Avery and his wife Judy were major contributors to the project.

“We started more than 20 years ago with a vision,” Greater Joliet Area YMCA President and CEO Katy Leclair said. “A group of community minded volunteers decided that their community deserved a place where everyone could belong, where everyone could gather.”

C.W. Avery Family YMCA serves more than 14,000 members. The building is one of the branches of the Greater Joliet Area YMCA.

“Over the course of this last 20 years, this facility has touched hundreds of thousands of lives,” Leclair said. “Countless children have learned how to swim here. They’ve learned how to shoot a basket, right here in this gym that we’re sitting in today. And they’ve learned how to make friendships and how to build relationships that thrive on communication and on our values – caring, respect and responsibility."

Lauren Betzwiser, the granddaughter of Judy and the late Clyde Avery, spoke during the celebration about her many memories attending the YMCA.

“This YMCA was possible because of my grandparents’ beliefs,” she said. “Their belief in God and hard work and charity. And it is because of their actions that I have inherited their beliefs and receive this beautiful legacy. I would to thank all the family owned and operated businesses that donate to the YMCA. As a daughter of two business owners, I know how hard you work and I know there really are no days off. I am grateful that you chose to donate your hard earned profits back into our community through the C.W. Avery YMCA.”

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis took note of the long and vibrant history of the YMCA organization. The first YMCA opened in 1844 in London, England.

“It was there in World War I helping refugees and American soldiers overseas and helping Jews in World War II to get to safety,” he said. “The YMCA’s mission has been very broad and it’s been very worldwide. I think it’s a great organization in our community, but it does so much, not only here, but worldwide.”

Argoudelis said the C.W. Avery YMCA has been one of the premier organizations.

“Something I really like about the Y that’s a great aspect of what they do is they don’t turn anybody away,” he said. “Kids that want to be here to learn and grow can come here and learn and grow. Thank you for what you do.”