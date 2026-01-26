Coroner IDs Joliet woman killed in shooting that also led to 4-year-old boy’s death

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in the 700 block of Garnsey Avenue in Joliet in response to a homicide investigation. (Felix Sarver)

A 36-year-old woman has been identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office in the double homicide that also involved the death of 4-year-old boy.

Joselynn Diaz-Garcia, of Joliet, and a child, whom police believe is her son, were pronounced deceased at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of Garnsey Avenue Joliet, according to a statement from the coroner’s office.

The mother and child were the victims of an apparent homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

The office did not identify the child.

The motive in this shooting remains unknown and is still under investigation, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A 29-year-old male suspect remains at Loyola University Medical Center under police guard, English said.

On Sunday, Joliet Police Chief William Evans described the suspect as a part-time resident of the house.

“It does appear that there was some sort of domestic relationship,” Evans said at a news conference. “To what extent, we don’t know.”

The suspect has not been identified. He has not been charged, English said on Sunday.

He was found at the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the ankle that police believe to have been self-inflicted.

“Officers also discovered a 36-year-old female and a 4-year-old male unresponsive outside in the backyard of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds,” stated a police news release on the shooting.

“Both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene,” Evans said.

The suspect was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox and later was transferred to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood under police guard, police said. His injury was considered non-life threatening.

Evans said police received a number of 911 calls at about 6:55 a.m. regarding gunshots in the area.

“Callers also reported seeing a shirtless male discard a firearm running near nearby train tracks,” the police new release said.

Another 8-year-old boy that police described as having special needs was found uninjured in a bedroom at the house. He was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

The woman killed in the shooting is believed to be the mother of both boys, police said.