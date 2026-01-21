Joliet Catholic pulls away from Joliet Central in second half for 65-45 win

Joliet Catholic has challenged itself by playing top-tier teams around the state as well as programs from the largest classification for several seasons.

And even though the Hilltoppers are now a postseason Class 3A squad, that practice will hopefully benefit them in the long run in the postseason.

Tuesday night presented an opportunity to test themselves against a crosstown opponent of the 4A variety. The tests appeared to have paid off based on how the Hilltoppers played.

After back-and-forth opening quarter and improved second, JCA exploded in the third quarter against Joliet Central. The Hilltoppers outscored the Steelmen by 13 and eventually won 65-45.

Joliet Catholic (12-7) exchanged baskets with Joliet Central all throughout the opening period. There were six lead changes in a thrilling offensive output. JCA managed to get a separation of nine points by halftime, but they dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Steelmen 18-5 to pull away.

“I felt like we started finally rebounding the basketball (in the second half),” JCA coach Adam DeGroot said. “(Central) outworked us in the first half and we were slowly able to create some separation by limiting their second chance opportunities.

“Joliet Central did a great job of offensive rebounding in the first half...I thought we did a much better job in the second half on the offensive glass. It always helps, too, when you create points on transition and get stops which we did.”

The effort was primarily led by Donavyn Simmons (15 points), Elias Passehl (12 points), Jayden Armstrong (11 points) and Brady Tunkel (11 points). DeGroot also credited Tunkel for his work on the glass in the second half.

Armstrong, a senior, believes the opportunity to play larger schools like Joliet Central will help prepare JCA for the postseason as it has in the past.

“(Games like this are) very important,” Armstrong said. “We want to be battle tested before we get (to the playoffs). We want to make sure we know what to do and what not to do once we get there.”

Besides, JCA has had to travel into Chicago, the north suburbs and all over the state. With Joliet West and Joliet Central playing each other twice a year in every sport, it makes sense for JCA to schedule some competitions against them.

“Joliet Catholic and Joliet Central should be playing each other,” DeGroot said. “As much as we drive all over the place it’s nice to have a game right in our backyard. We appreciate (Joliet Central coach) Larry (Thompson) for hooking that up.”

Speaking of Central (3-17), the first half showed vast improvement from how much of their season has gone. Thompson noted just last week that the effort has been better since Christmas, the team is just still learning.

“We’ve gotta stick with it mentally in terms of toughness,” Thompson said. “When you’re offense is still sputtering, you have to find a way to get stops. We let (JCA) get too many second chance opportunities and our turnovers translated to immediate baskets.”

Michael Stokes led the Steelmen with 14 points.

Central is still a young team looking to develop for the future. The Hilltoppers are looking to make a deep playoff run this season. Based on how Tuesday night went, that much was clear.

What will be clear in time, though, is whether JCA’s grueling schedule will continue to pay off.

“We’ve gotta be in the top 10 for strength of schedule,” DeGroot said. “We’ve been very fortunate that our conference is always very good and we get to play some heavy hitters there. ...We think that the schedule will test us for the playoffs. We’ve had some success there the past few years and we think the schedule is key.”