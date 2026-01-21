Charges allege Housing Authority of Joliet property manager stole tenants’ money

Entrance sign for the Will County Courthouse on Aug. 5, 2025 in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A criminal complaint alleged a property manager for the Housing Authority of Joliet accepted rent payments from tenants but failed to remit that money to the housing authority last year.

On Wednesday, Johnathan Scott, 55, of University Park, was charged with five counts of theft following an investigation by the Joliet Police Department.

The alleged offenses took place between March 28, 2025 and July 21, 2025.

A criminal complaint alleged Scott, while acting as a property manager of Liberty Meadow Estates, a property of the Housing Authority of Joliet, accepted rent payments from tenants and failed to remit the money to the housing authority.

The complaint alleged Scott induced several tenants to tender blank money orders in a total amount of $5,953 as rent payment and failed to remit that money to the Housing Authority of Joliet.

Will County Judge Art Smigielski signed a warrant for Scott’s arrest, as well as the complaint, which was sworn by a Joliet police detective.