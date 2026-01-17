Oswego East’s big trio lead the way in big win over Minooka

Midway through Oswego East’s game at Minooka Friday night, only three players had scored for the Wolves.

That might be a bad thing if the Wolves weren’t up by 14 points. When a team has three players like Mason Lockett, Dshaun Bolden and Jacsen Tucker, the team can live with three guys scoring the ball.

Oswego East ended up with six total scorers, but those three ended up with all but six of the Wolves’ total points. The team defense did the rest as they took down Minooka 61-48. It was the Wolves second win in a row after a two-game losing skid.

Oswego East (13-5) is used to counting on Lockett, a DePaul commit, as he’s been one of the best players in the state this season. Bolden has had a breakout junior campaign, often rivaling Lockett for top scoring honors, if not besting him.

On Friday, though, it was Tucker who score seven of the first nine points for the Wolves, giving them an outstanding trio of offensive contributors to take a big lead early.

Bolden finished with 21, Lockett had 18 and Tucker ended up with 16. Coach Ryan Velasquez was pleased with their effort and the defense of the whole team, but he still believes they can continue to improve.

“We had multiple guys come besides (those three) come in who may not have contributed scoring, but they handled the ball and played solid gap defense,” Velasquez said. “They did those little things that we’ve been stressing. I thought we took a step today, but we need to get back to fundamentals and stress them even more at this point of the season.”

Minooka’s Graham Lee makes a move to the baseline against Oswego East on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 in Minooka. (Gary Middendorf)

The Wolves did have to overcome a slow start to the second half in which they didn’t score until three minutes had gone by. Eventually, though, Bolden and Lockett got things flowing again while the defense held strong throughout.

“We came out flat (in the second half),” Lockett said. “We knew we needed to get some heat, get three stops and then we could shut them down.”

Bolden credited the chemistry that he, Lockett and Tucker have developed off the court with building a better foundation on the court.

“We hang out with each other all the time,” Bolden said. “We talked to each other in the second quarter and third quarter to get things going because we have that chemistry. We knew we had to step up, flesh things out and get the W. I’m glad we got it done.”

For Minooka (10-9), it’s been the definition of a rollercoaster season. A 7-2 start to the year was followed by a four-game skid and the Indians have essentially rotated wins and losses since. Coach Brett Hespell stressed, though, that his team has been playing with more urgency as of late.

“I thought two weeks ago we weren’t playing hard enough,” Hespell said. “I feel the past few weeks since we’ve gotten to 2026 we’re competing harder. That’s the foundation you have to have and we’re doing that better.

“We’ve got to get better at simple things. We’re not going to have athletes like Oswego East has, but we can block out better, take care of the ball better, execute plays better. We’re not far away. If we can turn some of those things around against high quality competition, I think we can finish the season strong.”

Minooka was led by Brady Hairald with 12 points and Graham Lee with 10.