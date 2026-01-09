Romeoville man dies in fatal crash on I-55 in Will County

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

A Romeoville man was killed in a fatal crash involving three vehicles along Interstate 55 on Thursday.

Jonathan C. Wenzel, 20, of Romeoville, was pronounced dead at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, the office of Will County Coroner Laurie Summers announced.

At 4:23 a.m. on Thursday, a vehicle traveling west on Frontage Road at a high rate of speed hit the curve and went airborne through the barrier onto the northbound lanes of I-55, according to a statement from the Romeoville Police Department.

The vehicle was struck by another vehicle, police said. Three vehicles in all were involved in the incident, the Plainfield Fire Protection District said.

Wenzel, the driver of the speeding vehicle, died, while the driver of the other vehicle on I-55 suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

One patient was transported by a Plainfield Fire Protection District ambulance to Bolingbrook Hospital in critical but stable condition, the fire protection district said. Two additional individuals involved in the incident declined medical transport, the fire district said.