Will County EMA will host free emergency preparedness programs for residents

Photo shows workshop session at previous Community Preparedness Workshop held by the Will County Emergency Management Agency. Feb. 21, 2025. (Provided by Will County Executive's Office)

The Will County Emergency Management Agency a series of “Lunch and Learn” webinars this year to help residents become more prepared for emergency situations.

The series, titled “Resilience at Home: Food, Feelings & Forecasts” includes five webinars and will run monthly from January through May.

The Will County EMA is providing the series for free, but residents must pre-register to take part.

In its announcement of the program, the Will County EMA said the series is “designed for the public and focuses on practical, realistic ways families and individuals can prepare for emergencies and severe weather.”

Sessions will take place at noon on the first Tuesday of each month starting on Jan. 6, with the session “Snow, Ice & Everything Nice: Winter Preparedness for Every Household,” which the EMA says will provided tips for staying safe during winter storms, power outages, and extreme cold.

“Now is a great time to make sure your family is more resilient and prepared as we head into 2026,” said Will County EMA Community Outreach Program Manager Dawn Boyle in the announcement. “This Lunch and Learn series is designed to give residents bite-sized, practical pieces of information that make preparedness feel doable in the new year.”

Other webinar topics include:

“Weathering the Storm Within: Understanding the Emotional Impact of Disasters”

“Weathering the Storm Together: How Will County Residents Can Stay Safe”

“The Resilient Chef: Cooking When the Power Goes Out”

“What’s the Big Deal About Heat?”

Interested residents can sign up for the entire series of webinars or individual sessions on the Will County EMA website.