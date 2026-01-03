Eagle Watch returns to Channahon with raptors, hikes and hands-on fun

Interpretive Naturalist Alexis Lyons, center, helps a group of people spot the American White Pelican during a hiking tour at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center’s annual Eagle Watch program in Channahon. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@/Gary Middendorf)

When the snow flies and creeks and rivers ice over, it’s time for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s annual Eagle Watch event.

This year’s free, all-ages bald eagle celebration is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon.

“We’ve had an incredibly successful bald eagle nesting season this year in Will County, and we cannot wait to celebrate them at Eagle Watch,” Jess McQuown, a program coordinator at Four Rivers, said in a news release from the forest preserve district.

The event includes live bird presentations from Hoo Haven of Durand, Ill.; guided outdoor hikes; indoor Talon Talks; family crafts; an Eagle Eye Scavenger Hunt; and food from Lil’ Deb’s Mobile Eats.

“We’re thrilled to have a presenter who is new to Eagle Watch this year, and she will be bringing a very exciting lineup of raptors with her,” McQuown said in the release. “We are particularly excited about the turkey vulture, which will be a first for Four Rivers.”

The hikes will allow visitors to view the eagles that nest near Four Rivers and other eagles that may be spotted searching for fish in the river as smaller creeks freeze up in winter, the forest preserve district said.

“Four Rivers is a spectacular place to see eagles,” McQuown said in the release. “There is always a lot of activity thanks to the local nesting pairs and the immature and migratory eagles looking for food on the river.”

Eagle Watch celebrates the return of the once-endangered bald eagle, which is now thriving in Illinois. State officials estimate there are around 3,100 eagles spending winter in Illinois, the biggest population outside of Alaska, the forest preserve district said.

That’s what makes Eagle Watch so special, McQuown said. Visitors can see eagles in Will County where once they were a rare sight.

“Nothing beats a cold winter morning with a bald eagle perched in view or soaring overhead,” she said.

Schedule for the day

Hoo Haven live presentations: 11 a.m.: Live bird presentation (45 minutes); 12:30 p.m.: meet and greet (20 minutes); 1:30 p.m.: live bird presentation (45 minutes).

Guided outdoor hikes (40 minutes on paved trails): 11:50 a.m.; 12:55 p.m.; 2:20 p.m.

Indoor Talon Talks (15 minutes): Noon: Eagles of the World; 2:30 p.m. family matters.

Family crafts and the Eagle Eye Scavenger Hunt will be offered throughout the event. Registration is not required.