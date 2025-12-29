Joliet woman charged with striking man with cane during anti-Trump protest

Protestors line Plainfield Road in Joliet during the No Kings Protest in Joliet on Oct. 18, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

A Joliet woman faces a felony charge after she was accused of striking a man with a cane with metal spikes during an anti-Trump protest last October.

On Dec. 22, Will County Judge Shenonda Tisdale signed a warrant for the arrest of Elizabeth Duncan, 35, on a felony charge of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

The charges are the result of a Joliet Police Department investigation of the battery incident on Oct. 18 during a No Kings protest near the 2900 block of Plainfield Road.

Duncan allegedly struck a 41-year-old man on the arm with a cane with metal spikes on it while the two were engaged in an argument, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

He said Duncan and the 41-year-old man “both were there for the No Kings protest.”

No arrests have been made in the case, English said.

Several No Kings protests have been held in Joliet and Will County this year in response to administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The protest on Oct. 18 rallied against the aggressive crackdown on immigrants during the controversial Operation Midway Blitz.