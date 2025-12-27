Joliet police make arrest in Christmas Eve home invasion

Manuel Guerero, 37, of Kankakee was arrested Dec. 27 after what police said was a home invasion at his girlfriend's Joliet apartment on Wednesday night, Dec. 24, 2025. (Provided by Joliet Police Department)

A Kankakee man was arrested Saturday in connection with a home invasion late Christmas Eve in Joliet, in which he and three other people were injured.

Manuel Guerrero, 37, was arrested Saturday on several charges related to the incident where he is accused of breaking into his girlfriend’s home, injuring her, her daughter and her mother.

Police were called to the 600 block of Ruby Street at at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Joliet Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers heard arguing coming from the apartment,” according to the release. “Officers observed multiple individuals with visible injuries, including an adult male, later identified as Guerrero. Officers were able to separate all involved parties and secure the scene.”

The girlfriend pepper-sprayed Guerrero after he broke into her apartment, according to the release.

A Joliet Police Department squad car (Felix Sarver)

The two began arguing at a gathering in Elwood, police said. The spat intensified on the ride home, during which “Guerrero is alleged to have struck the victim in the head and took her phone and threw it in the backseat.”

When they got to the girlfriend’s apartment, she went inside, locked the door, and Guerrero followed, according to the release. Guerrero broke a front-door window, reached inside to unlock the door and pushed his way past an “adult female” who tried to stop him.

“It is alleged that Guerrero attacked the victim, punching her, pushing her down, and choking her after she pepper sprayed him in the face,” according to the release. “Guerrero then grabbed the pepper spray and sprayed the victim as well as her 63-year-old mother and her 13-year-old daughter. Guerrero allegedly pushed the victim’s mother into a wall when she attempted to intervene.”

Guerrero was taken into custody at the scene “without incident,” according to the release.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has approved the following charges against Guerrero: home invasion, a Class X felony; domestic battery; battery; and criminal damage to property.