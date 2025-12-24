House built in 1888 becomes Plainfield’s latest landmark

Plainfield village trustees have approved landmark status for a house built in 1888 located at 23822 W. Lockport St. (Eric Schelkopf)

A Plainfield house built in 1888 is the village’s latest landmark.

Village trustees have approved landmark status for the house at 23822 W. Lockport St. It has been in the same family since its construction, Plainfield planning director Jonathan Proulx said.

“The nominated house has undergone a painstaking restoration that returned the structure to its 1888 appearance and function,” Proulx said in his report. “The evolution of the home’s appearance and changes over time culminating in its restoration are documented in the attached nomination. The property is also noteworthy for having been held in ownership of the same family relations for the entire tenure since the structure’s construction.”

A historic image shows the house at 23822 W. Lockport St. in Plainfield, which was built in 1888. (Photo provided by the village of Plainfield)

Michael A. Lambert, the owner and resident architect of Arris Architects + Planners in downtown Plainfield, led the restoration effort, which began in 1993 and would continue until 1995.

The effort incorporated the National Park Service’s Secretary of Interior Standards for preservation, rehabilitation, restoration and reconstruction.

The house has a Queen Anne architectural style, which became fashionable in the 1880s and 1890s, when the industrial revolution was building up its presence in the U.S.

The style is known for its variety, including asymmetrical facades with gabled pavilions and bay windows, along with differing wall textures.

“I live right near there,” Village Trustee Margie Bonuchi said. “I love this house. ... It’s just such a beautiful home.”

Village Trustee Vanessa Sula said the fact that the same family has owned the house since its construction in 1888 “is a testament to how awesome Plainfield is.”