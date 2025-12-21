Traffic signal to be installed at Ridge Road, 135th Street in Plainfield

Cars and pedestrians trying to cross the increasingly busy intersection of Ridge Road and 135th Street in Plainfield will find it easier as plans are moving forward to install a traffic signal at the intersection. (Eric Schelkopf)

Plans are moving forward to install a traffic signal at the increasingly busy intersection of Ridge Road and 135th Street in Plainfield.

At the Dec. 15 Plainfield Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved a design engineering contract with Christopher B. Burke Engineering Ltd. for $88,780. Funding for the design of the traffic signal will come from the village’s capital improvement fund.

The signal is expected to be installed in 2027.

A traffic warrant analysis done in November 2024 showed the intersection met the criteria for a traffic signal, Plainfield Public Works Director Scott Threewitt said.

Adding a traffic signal to the intersection will improve safety for both vehicles and pedestrians, he said.

“We did a feasibility study to see if a roundabout or a traffic signal would be the appropriate traffic-control measure at that intersection,” Threewitt told trustees. “That study did indicate that a traffic signal would be the optimal traffic-control device at that intersection.”

The traffic signal will include accommodations for pedestrians trying to cross the intersection.

“It will have the typical, ‘Walk, Don’t Walk’ signals that will be [Americans With Disabilities Act] accessible as well,” Threewitt said.

Existing curb ramps at the northeast, southeast and southwest corners of the intersection will be brought into compliance with ADA requirements, and road lighting will be provided at the intersection such that it is compatible with the future Ridge Road lighting project, he said.

Village Trustee Margie Bonuchi welcomed the news that plans are moving ahead for the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection.

“It’s pretty intense when these cars are flying by, especially when you’re actually trying to cross it,” she said.