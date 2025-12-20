Joliet Central High School students restore fire department’s Andy the Ambulance teaching tool

Joliet Central High School electronics students recently completed a months-long restoration project of Andy the Ambulance, mascot of the Joliet Fire Department’s safety education program. (Photo provided by Joliet Central High School)

Joliet Central High School electronics students recently completed a months-long restoration project of Andy the Ambulance, the mascot of the Joliet Fire Department’s safety education program.

Students unveiled Andy’s transformation during a special classroom visit with emergency medical services chief Timothy Chaplin, paramedic Eric Clem and Joliet Township High School District 204 Superintendent Karla Guseman.

Under the direction of Joliet Central welding and electronics instructor Nicole Gubbins, students restored Andy’s lights, voice box, eye mechanism and water-squirting system, bringing the decades-old teaching tool back to life.

Originally retired for many years, Andy now will join Freddie the Fire Truck, restored last month by Joliet West students, as part of the fire department’s growing collection of hands-on safety education tools.