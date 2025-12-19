Joliet Central pulls away from Romeoville girls to win second straight

With so much hype coming into the year, Joliet Central’s girls basketball team couldn’t help but feel disappointed in how they started the season. Three straight losses to start before a victory followed by another three losses, including a 30-point defeat to the Bolingbrook.

Examine a bit closer and the Steelmen were competitive in most of those defeats. The loss to Bolingbrook also seemed to awaken something in them as they responded with a 33-point victory over Plainfield Central.

After a week off, they kept things rolling Thursday against Romeoville.

After a battle in the first quarter, the Steelmen separated themselves to build a 19-point edge at halftime. The lead only grew from there as Joliet Central secured a 67-36 victory over the Spartans.

Joliet Central (3-5) saw signs of rust early. While they went on an 10-0 run after giving up the first basket of the game, they let Romeoville back in right after to tie the game. The second quarter was far more reminiscent of that 8-2 start as they separated themselves.

“Our defense and rebounding (got better),” coach Laura Brumfiel said of the difference in the second. “We focused at halftime on not getting beat off the dribble, putting pressure on the ball and outrebounding (Romeoville).”

It also helped that Joliet Central’s top two players were on their game. Seniors Elliana Fowler and Nevaeh Wright finished with 21 and 18 points, respectively.

It wasn’t just the top-two, however. Melani Tua-Link put up nine points, Taneisha Robinson scored eight and Elena Moody knocked down five as eight players scored on the evening.

“It takes the pressure off of the top two,” Brumfiel said. “We have a lot of kids who are offensively skilled, they just have to keep the confidence up.”

As for the improved play, Brumfield believes the team just needed to get used to this year’s lineup. Fowler missed most of last season with an injury and the rest of the lineup had to adjust to one another once more.

“I think we just needed some time to play together,” Brumfield said. “We had to figure out the style we wanted to play. I think we’re right there in the middle of it and you see that with a couple of wins.”

After a layup by Jamiah Player to give Romeoville a 2-0 lead to start, the Steelmen scored 10 consecutive points over the next four minutes before the Spartans started to rally. The Spartans, and specifically Aaliyah Adams, went on an 8-0 run with a floater and two 3-pointers by Adams, tying it up.

The two teams traded buckets before Tua Link’s steal and score gave the Steelmen a 17-12 edge at the end of one.

Julissa Olague’s layup seconds into the second cut it back to three points, but it was virtually all Joliet Central from there. A triple by Wright started an 8-0 run for the Steelemen and while Romeoville closed it to 25-19 later, Central closed on a 14-2 run.

A three by Fowler with two seconds left made it 39-21 Joliet Central at halftime.

The second half belonged to the Steelmen. They scored the first 12 points of the third and held Romeoville without a basket for the first 4:11 of the period. Joliet Central led 54-27 entering the period and triggered a running clock late in the game.

“I felt like we hustled more and got more aggressive as the game went on,” Wright said. “We shut down (Adams) after the first. That was their main scorer, so after that we just played together and played good defense.”

Adams led Romeoville (0-16) with 18 points.

“Everything we’ve been going through has been a learning experience,” coach Devon Friend said. “What I want my young ladies to understand is that every day, no matter what happened in the previous game, just refresh, reset and be ready for the next one.”