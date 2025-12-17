Norovirus cases on the rise in Will County

Washing hands thoroughly is seen as one of the best defenses against spread of norovirus, known as “stomach flu." (Shaw Local News Network)

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox is alerting residents that cases of norovirus, also known as the “winter vomiting disease” are on the rise in Will County.

Cases of norovirus, often known as “stomach flu,” are increasing and spreading rapidly across the U.S. going into the holiday season, and Silver Cross’ Emergency Department has seen dozens of cases over just the past week, the hospital said.

“Norovirus is a very contagious stomach virus,” Silver Cross family medicine doctor Gregory Striegel said in a news release. “It can cause vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, mild fever, and body aches. And it spreads quickly, especially in the cold months when people are indoors together.”

Cases of norovirus have been increasing nationally since mid-October, the hospital said.

Due to its contagious nature, it spreads easily in schools, buses, and through households. With people spending more time at large gatherings for the holidays, it can spread quickly through families and party-goers, the hospital warned.

Dr. Gregory Striegel, family medicine doctor with Silver Cross Medical Group (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Reducing the spread

To stay healthy and reduce the spread of norovirus, Silver Cross doctors recommend:

• washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,

• cleaning surfaces with periodically with a bleach solution and after someone in your household gets sick,

• do not share food or utensils, and cook shellfish thoroughly as it can carry the virus.

Parents are recommended to teach young children to wash their hands after using the bathroom and before eating, and to pack hand wipes with them for school and extracurricular activities.

Children should also be reminded not to share food with friends.

Stay home

If a child does become sick, it is recommended to keep them home until at least 48 hours after symptoms stop, the hospital said.

Children aren’t the only ones advised to take a sick day if they get sick. Doctors recommend staying home from school, work, or other public places if you or a family member gets sick.

Infected individuals are advised to drink lots of liquids like water and soup to avoid dehydration and to eat simple, bland foods like crackers and toast once vomiting has subsided, the hospital said.

Do not resume socialization or handle food until 48 hours after symptoms have ceased.

“Norovirus spreads fast, even before you know you’re sick,” Striegel said. “The best defense against any virus is good hand-washing, keeping surfaces clean, and staying home when you’re sick. Acting early helps protect everyone.”

RSV on the rise

In addition to norovirus, the holiday season and winter months can see upticks in respiratory infections including flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that over 1.5 percent of hospital admissions across the state of Illinois in early December were due to these respiratory infections. The state saw a significant rise in occurrence between Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, immediately following Thanksgiving.

If someone is seriously ill Silver Cross recommends visiting an urgent care location instead of the hospital Emergency Department to avoid long waits and spreading germs in a crowd.

The hospital’s three urgent care locations can be accessed with or without an appointment.