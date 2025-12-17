No Taste of Joliet next year

Attendees pack Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium during Taste of Joliet on June 21, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Joliet Park District officials announced Wednesday morning that there will be no Taste of Joliet in 2026.

Park officials said they will bring the summer festival back after “reimagining” the event.

Taste of Joliet has been the biggest summer festival in Joliet, drawing big name music acts for three days of concerts.

“We just think at this point it would be good to take a year off and refresh it a little bit,” park district Executive Director Brad Staab said on WJOL-AM on Wednesday morning.

He made the announcement on WJOL-AM with park board President Sue Gulas and Mayor Terry D’Arcy, whose car dealership has been a major sponsor of the event.

Staab said the event will return in 2027 and that park officials have not yet discussed what changes to make.

He noted that Taste of Joliet has been staged for 20 years, “and we thought it’s a good time to take a year off.”

“I’m also excited about reinventing it, reimagining it,” Gulas said.