Bishop Hicks, head of Joliet diocese, reported to be headed for New York City

Bishop Ronald Hicks (left) meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican in December 2019. (Photo provided by Diocese of Joliet)

Bishop Ron Hicks, head of the Diocese of Joliet, appears to be poised to be named the next archbishop of New York.

Catholic media, the New York Post, and local Catholics are hearing that Hicks is headed for New York City.

The Diocese of Joliet did not respond to requests for comment, and the announcement ultimately would come from Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago-area native with relatives in Will County.

But speculation about Hicks appointment has been spreading quickly this week.

“That’s what I’m hearing,” Michael Hansen, a retired Joliet attorney who is active in the Catholic community, told Shaw Local on Monday as media speculation about Hick’s appointment first began to surface.

Bishop Ronald Hicks, of the Diocese of Joliet, at a Mass celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Bishop Ronald Hicks, of the Diocese of Joliet, at a Mass celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Hansen said previous speculation was that Hicks would be named archbishop of Chicago.

“It looks like he’s going on to bigger and better things,” he said.

Cardinal Blase Cupich is the archbishop of Chicago.

“Hicks is a very spiritual man, and he’s very close to Cupich, who is really calling the shots for Pope Leo in the United States,” Hansen said.

Media outlets for two days have been citing unnamed sources in reports that Hicks will be named archbishop of New York.

The New York Post on Tuesday cited “well-placed sources” and “insiders” while reporting that Pope Leo XIV “will possibly name” Hicks as the next archbishop of New York after accepting Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s resignation.

Dolan submitted his resignation in February after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75.

The pope does not always accept retirements based on age.

Cardinal Cupich, 76, submitted his resignation last year, which contributed to speculation that he would be replaced by Hicks.

The Pillar, a Catholic media outlet with a focus on investigative reporting, published a story on Tuesday with the headline “Confirmed: Joliet’s Bishop Hicks to NYC.”

Citing unnamed sources in Rome, The Pillar reported that an announcement of Hicks appointment as archbishop of New York is likely to be made on Thursday.

Hicks, who grew up in Harvey, has been bishop of the Diocese of Joliet since 2020.

Harvey is located near Dolton, which is the hometown for Pope Leo XIV,