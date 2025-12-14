Shaw Local

Plainfield fire district says new engine will advance operations

Engine housed at Station 3 in Plainfield

The Plainfield Fire Protection District has a new fire engine that will help enhance its readiness. The 2025 Pierce Pumper is currently housed at the district’s Station Three, 25001 W. 119th Street, Plainfield (Photo provided by the Plainfield Fire Protection Dstrict)

By Eric Schelkopf

The Plainfield Fire Protection District said it has a new fire engine that will help enhance its readiness.

The 2025 Pierce Pumper is currently housed at the district’s Station 3, 25001 W. 119th St., Plainfield, and comes equipped with a 750-gallon water tank and a 1,500-gallon-per-minute pump.

In addition to its firefighting capabilities, the engine carries a full array of tools used for structural firefighting, rescue operations and vehicle extrications, according to a news release from the district.

It also is equipped with advanced life support emergency medical supplies, ensuring firefighters can provide high-quality patient care when responding to medical emergencies.

“This new fire engine enhances our operational readiness and ensures we can continue delivering fast, effective service to our community,” Plainfield Fire Chief Vito Bonomo said in the release. “We are proud to continue long-standing fire service traditions while investing in modern, dependable equipment.”

The 2025 Pierce Pumper replaces a 2013 model, which now will serve as a reserve engine within the fire district’s fleet, according to the release.

