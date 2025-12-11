Plainfield Township man charged with reckless discharge of firearm

Charges were filed last week against a Plainfield Township man following a Will County Sheriff’s Office investigation of a shooting that was reported on June 5.

On Dec. 4, Silas Trujillo, 31, was charged with reckless discharge of firearm that endangered the safety of residents living in the 2400 block of Berry Street in Plainfield Township.

Trujillo was further charged with unlawful possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm without a valid license.

Forensic testing of the firearm and spent shell casings found at the scene of the shooting was completed on Oct. 20, which explained why there was a delay in the case, according to a court filing from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On June 5, a caller who reported the shooting had indicated Trujillo may have been having mental health issues and he is a heavy drinker, prosecutors said.

During an interview of Trujillo, sheriff’s deputies sathey saw he was “extremely intoxicated” and “slurring his words,” prosecutors said.

Trujillo claimed two unknown people had “walked onto his driveway and began shooting at him,” prosecutors said.

“[Trujillo] advised he did what he had to do, then ran for cover in the backyard,” prosecutors said.

Paramedics had been called to the scene because of Trujillo’s “extreme intoxication and hallucinations of people in his driveway shooting at him,” prosecutors said.

In the investigation, deputies recovered spent shell casings, a firearm and a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, prosecutors said.

Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak denied a request from prosecutors to keep Trujillo in jail under the SAFE-T Act.

Bertani-Tomczak found while Trujillo was charged with a detainable offense, there were conditions that could mitigate the risks of his pretrial release.

Trujillo was ordered to continue taking his prescribed medication, maintain absolute sobriety and stay at a residence that is about six miles away from Berry Street.