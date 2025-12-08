Joliet high School students present free ‘Christmas at the Castle’ for local families

Joliet Township High School students in the district’s CEO program will host “Christmas at the Castle” for local families on Friday, Dec. 12 at Joliet Central.

The free event will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is open to all members of the public.

The announcement from District 204 describes the event as “a festive evening packed with holiday spirit and activities” including family games, children’s activities, sales from local vendors, holiday snacks, a toy drive, and the chance to meet Santa.

“The celebration is aimed at bringing the Joliet community together while highlighting the entrepreneurial talents of high school students,” according to the district.

The full event has been planned and hosted exclusively by students in the district’s Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, or CEO, program, which is currently in its second year.

The program aims to give participants a “year-long immersion in real-world business practices, professional skill building, and and interaction with local business leaders” and gives students the opportunity to design their own entrepreneurial ventures through the course of the school year.

“Our team is excited to work together and bring the community a meaningful holiday celebration,” said Ariel Smith, one of the event’s CEO student organizers. “We aim to create a fun and inclusive environment where everyone can come together and enjoy the spirit of the season.”

Community members planning to attend the event should use Door G, Door J, or Door I located off Eastern Avenue at Joliet Central, 201 E. Jefferson St. Door I is handicap accessible.

Parking will be available in all school lots, and all guests will be required to pass through security upon entry.

“The CEO team extends gratitude for community support and looks forward to welcoming Joliet area families,” said organizers.