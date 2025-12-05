Shaw Local

Will County sheriff’s police say car shot at near Fairmont School

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

By Judy Harvey and Felix Sarver

A car was shot up near Fairmont School in an unincorporated area near Lockport, Will County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m., he said.

Fairmont School is located at 735 Green Garden Place. Students are normally dismissed for the day before 3 p.m., according to the school’s web site.

The sheriff’s office initial heard reports that someone was shot but police were unable to locate anyone, Jungles said.

There was no other information available at this time.

