Proposed Serenity Landing development in Lockport draws concerns from Fairmont School officials, residents

Fairmont School District 89 Board of Education President Ken Shepherd addresses the Lockport City Council committee of the whole during discussion of.the proposed Serenity Landing housing development on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

A group of Lockport residents are telling city officials they do not want a proposed residential subdivision near the Farimont School area to be built.

Over 30 residents attended the city council’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, with many taking the floor to express concern with the development and the impact it could have on the more rural area of the city.

Among concerns expressed by residents were worries about increased traffic, overcrowding of the neighborhood’s Fairmont School District 89, and damage to existing equestrian conditions in the area.

The property in question, located between Briggs Street, Farrell Road, Bruce Road, and Oak Street, has been considered for development three other times in the past – Fox Hollow in 2007 and Hidden Lakes in 2011, and as Serenity Landing on 2021.

It is now being considered under new plan for Serenity Landing.

While all three past iterations received preliminary approval from the city, none advanced before those approvals expired.

However, the zoning for the property has not reverted, leaving it open to development for residential property and a small amount of commercial space.

The current Serenity Landing proposal, brought by developer NVR/Ryan Homes, includes a 183.68 acre mixed-use housing development including 212 detached single-family homes, 181 townhomes in multi-unit buildings, an apartment complex of 240 units, and a 1.78 acre commercial site near the apartments.

Community and Economic Development Director Lance Thies said the city is working on a list of restrictions for businesses that could be located in the area, but general retail, medical offices, and uses like salons, banks, and offices would likely be allowed.

“Eventually someone will buy this property and want to develop it,” said Thies. “This can’t be put off forever, because it’s zoned for development and people have rights to build on their land.”

Lance Thies (Photo provided by Lance Thies )

The plan also includes 80.28 acres of open space including a 5.28 acre public park, multiple retention basins, and a bike path.

The new development would include seven access points to surrounding roads. This acreage represents about 43% of the site and is the largest open space designation of any residential development in Lockport.

Impact on schools

Lockport Township High School District 205, the Lockport Park District, and the water and sewer departments have all given assurances that the plan will not put a burden on their systems.

District 89 Superintendent Dr. Tamela Daniels and Board of Education President Ken Shepherd lead off the public comments, expressing openness to the development but concern about the eventual strain it could have on the district.

The school’s administration has spent years working to improve the district’s finances and reputation, they said.

“We don’t yet know the full costs of this, but we estimate it will add 350 kids to our district,” Daniels said of the new development. “We must proceed cautiously with this.”

The city estimates that the new housing area would generate $1.5 million in one-time impact fees for the district as well as about $2.3 million per year in additional property taxes once the development was full.

Daniels noted that it would take time to see all those tax dollars, but that the district would need to take on the new students immediately.

Mayor Steven Streit commented that while he understands the concern, that “it would take time to reach the maximum number of new kids as the area is filled out,” something that is estimated to take five to 10 years.

Mayor Steve Streit attends the Lockport City Council Meeting on Sept. 17, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

“The future is very uncertain,” Shepherd said, noting ongoing changes in federal government funding and growing expenses. “We never meant to put a black cloud over this project, and we will collaborate as much as we can, but we are also going to continue standing up for these students and their educations.”

Environment and equestrians

Other residents, particularly those with horses, argued that the construction and new influx of neighbors would damage the current atmosphere and infrastructure of the community with increased traffic, as well as additional light and air pollution.

Resident Sue Anne Curtis noted that the area surrounding the proposed development is home to about 800 horses and several horse-related businesses.

Those equestrian farms and businesses could be negatively impacted by increased traffic and pollution, she said, since horses are more exposed to exterior light, noise, and air.

She also argued that horse owners contribute significantly to the local economy.

“There is a huge horse industry here,” said Curtis. “Where do they go shopping? Walmart, and the local restaurants.”

Streit told Shaw Local that he has been aware of the equestrians’ concerns about this development for years, but the property owners have a right to develop it.

“It’s always been a struggle for 20 years,” Streit said. “But they’ve had 20 years to buy the property if they wanted to preserve it or turn it into horse trails. If you don’t own a property, it’s hard to direct what happens there.”

Kevin Diederich, the pastor of Cross Point Church, addresses the Lockport City Council committee of the whole during discussion o .the proposed Serenity Landing housing development on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Warehouse Workers for Justice representative Nuvia Hernandez, who also works with Lewis University on a program analyzing air quality issues in Will County, argued that not only could the construction and increased traffic harm equine residents, it could be bad for residents’ health.

“Breathing particulate matter air pollution can cause asthma in young kids, worsening symptoms of heart and lung diseases in older adults, and overall creating an environment that is bad for everyone,” Hernandez said.

“We’re already dealing with air quality issues in Lockport,” she said. “If you bring about a development of this size it will only hurt our air quality.”

Hernandez did acknowledge though that leaving the land undeveloped does pose its own risks to the environment and air quality. The land grading, which began on the site in 2007 and 2008, has left large amounts of exposed, loose dirt on the property.

While many residents expressed concerns, some did argue for the project to move forward.

Kevin Diederich, the pastor of Cross Point Church, which is located in the area of the new development, said that he is “really excited” about the potential new development.

He said the church moved to the area under the belief that one of the previous versions of the development would go forward.

“Now we’re located there and are sitting really disconnected to the city of Lockport and the community that was supposed to be there,” Diederich said. “It’s been going on for a long period of time and it’s created some issues for us. It’s exciting to finally see the reason we moved there, this development, get off the ground.”

Lifelong resident Rodney Burkes also spoke in favor of the Serenity Landing development.

“We’re not in Wyoming or Montana where there are thousands of acres for livestock and horses to roam free,” he said. “I think the logistic things with the schools and utilities can be worked out, and I think this will improve our infrastructure and bring more people to our churches and businesses in the city.”

No immediate action on the plan has been taken, and the approval for the new plan has been scheduled for a final vote at the Dec. 17 City Council meeting.