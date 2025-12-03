Will County sheriff’s police, SWAT team respond to armed person barricaded in Mokena home

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call involving a reported armed and barricaded subject in Mokena early Wednesday morning,

When deputies arrived to the 18700 block of Marjorie Parkway they learned the victim and her three children had safely fled the residence, according to information released by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were told the offender had made violent threats and may have had access to weapons, the sheriff’s office said.

As a precaution, deputies established a perimeter and issued a reverse 911 alert advising residents within a two-block radius to shelter in place.

Negotiators with the sheriff’s office and SWAT personnel responded to the scene and are working to bring the situation to a safe resolution, the sheriff’s office said.

There is no further danger to the public at this time, but residents were asked to remain indoors and avoid the area while the incident remains active, the sheriff’s office said.

187th Street is closed at Majorie Parkway and is being used as a staging area and command post by responding personnel. the sheriff’s office said.

The is a developing story. Check back for updates.