New Chicago Street construction closures in Joliet to begin Monday

As part of the next phase of construction for the downtown Joliet Chicago Street Streetscape project, traffic control and patterns will be changing for about one week beginning Monday, Dec. 1.

Clinton Street will be closed to through traffic from Ottawa Street to Scott Street for about one week as the intersection of Chicago Street is constructed, according to a news release from the city of Joliet.

Chicago Street will be closed between Van Buren Street and Cass Street until the intersection can be reopened to traffic, according to the release.

The block of Clinton Street from Chicago Street to Scott Street remains accessible to local traffic for exiting the Scott Street parking deck and accessing the private parking lot north of Clinton Street only. No through traffic will be allowed, the city said.

The city recommends using the City Center parking deck.

Safety fencing or construction barrels define safe pedestrian routes throughout the construction zone.

All businesses are open, and pedestrian access to all businesses will be maintained during construction, the city said.

Additional information will be released as construction phasing progresses.