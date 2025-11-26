UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook to open new catheterization labs

A formal groundbreaking ceremony was held at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook for its new catheterization laboratories on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 (Photo provided by UChicago Medicine AdventHealth )

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook will expand access to advanced heart and cancer care with two new state-of-the-art catheterization labs.

Construction has already begun, and the center expects to begin seeing patients in early 2027.

A formal groundbreaking ceremony for the labs was held Friday, Nov. 7, with hospital leadership, local officials and community stakeholders in attendance.

Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, medical staff president Dr. Amon Rubin and clinical integration officer Gordon Wesley were among the event’s guest speakers.

The new facilities are designed to improve response times for cardiac emergencies, including ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction. They will also expand access to advanced interventional radiology procedures, including image-guided biopsies and minimally invasive cancer treatments.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated construction would begin in early 2027. The Herald-News regrets the error.