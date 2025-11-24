These Will County roads will remain closed over Thanksgiving holiday weekend, plan on delays and detours

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through Will County due to continued road closures and construction over the Thanksgiving weekend. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the long Thanksgiving weekend to minimize travel disruption, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30.

However, the following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas.