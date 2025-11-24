Shaw Local

These Will County roads will remain closed over Thanksgiving holiday weekend, plan on delays and detours

IDOT will reopen some construction zones

Crews work on the Wheeler Avenue Bridge that crosses over I-80 on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Joliet.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through Will County due to continued road closures and construction over the Thanksgiving weekend. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

By Judy Harvey

Lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the long Thanksgiving weekend to minimize travel disruption, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30.

However, the following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas.

  • Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.
  • Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. Route 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.
  • Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.
  • Northwest Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. Route 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.
  • Northbound Interstate 55 ramp to westbound Interstate 80 in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.
  • Southbound I-55 ramp to eastbound I-80; closed, detour posted.
  • Northbound I-55 from 1 mile south of I-80 to I-80; both shoulders closed.
  • Southbound I-55 at I-80; both shoulders closed.
  • I-80 between Ridge Road in Minooka and Wheeler Avenue in Joliet; all shoulders closed.
  • I-80 between Rowell Avenue in Joliet and Gougar Road in New Lenox; all shoulders closed, lane shifts continue.
  • Midland Avenue at I-80 in Joliet; right shoulder closed.
  • West Frontage Road at I-80 in Shorewood; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • Briggs Street over I-80 in Joliet; lane reductions and shoulder closures continue.
  • Lockport Street (eastbound Illinois Route 126) over the DuPage River in Plainfield; closed, detour posted.
  • Ruby Street (Illinois Route 53) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.
  • Cass Street (U.S. Route 30) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.
