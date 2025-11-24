Plainfield police at active incident near Crossing Drive

Police reported at an active incident in Plainfield Sunday night. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Plainfield Police Department is reporting officers are at the scene of an active incident at the area of Crossing Drive and Spring View Court.

The Joliet Police Special Operations Squad and Crisis Negotiator Team are assisting with the incident, Joliet Police Department Public Affairs officer Sgt. Dwayne English said Sunday night.

The Plainfield Police Department posted on its Facebook page it would update the community once the scene is clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.