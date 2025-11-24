2025-26 Herald-News boys wrestling preview capsules

Here is a look at the boys wrestling teams in the Herald-News area for the 2025-26 season.

BOLINGBROOK

Head coach: Dylan Burnoski

Top returners: Joaquin Gaskin, jr., 150; Geno Vargas, jr., 157.

Key newcomers: Julian Medina, fr., 106.

Worth noting: Gaskin and Vargas both qualified for the national tournament in Fargo over the summer, while Medina enters high school after a successful IKWF career. ... This is Burnoski’s first year as the Raiders’ coach. ... Coach Burnoski: “Joaquin is coming off qualifying for Fargo this summer and heading in the right direction. He will be opening some eyes this year. Geno also qualified for Fargo and competed against top kids in the country. His work ethic this summer will be seen, and he will be making a name for himself. Julian has the potential to make some noise for us this year as a freshman.”

COAL CITY

Head coach: Mark Masters

Top returners: Owen Peterson, jr., 126; Cooper Morris, jr., 132; Luke Munsterman, sr., 138; Brody Widlowski, sr., 144; Aiden Kenney, sr., 150; Noah Houston, sr., 157; Mason Garner, sr., 165; Brock Finch, sr., 175; Cade Poyner, sr., 210; Jason Piatak, sr., 120.

Key newcomers: Jake Munstersman, so., 106; Ryder Gill, fr., 113; Tyson Price, jr., 126; Evan Greggain, jr., 190; Roberto Rodriguez, jr., 144; Max Christensen, fr., 150; Payton Vigna, sr., 285; Brody D’Orazio, jr., 190.

Worth noting: Peterson (5th, 113), Morris (2nd, 126), Widlowski (2nd, 138), Kenney (4th, 144) and Poyner (5th, 190) were all Class 1A individual state placers last season, while the Coalers won the Class 1A dual team title for the second time in three years. ... Coach Masters: “We have a lot of the same faces from last year’s team. We return 10 starters from last season’s dual team state champions. Hopefully, we can get everyone down to weight and stay healthy. We should have a solid lineup this season when we get all the fall sport injuries healed up.”

JOLIET CATHOLIC

Head coach: Ryan Cumbee

Top returners: Jason Hampton, sr., 126; Nolan Vogel, sr., 150; Aurelio Munoz, sr., 132; Kane Robles, so., 106; Matthew Laird, so., 132; Dawson Mack, so., 138; Derrick Pomatto, jr., 215.

Key newcomers: Vincent DiNovo, jr.; Murphy Keegan, jr.; Vince Skedel, jr.; Adante Washington, jr.;

Worth noting: Hampton finished third at last year’s Class 3A state meet, while Vogel placed fifth. The Hilltoppers took third in the dual team state tournament as well. ... Coach Cumbee: “We enter the 2025–26 season with a very different look from last year’s senior-heavy squad that battled its way to a third-place finish at the state duals. With a roster now featuring a wave of incoming freshmen and a handful of returners who saw limited varsity action, expectations remain measured. While the team may not boast the same depth on paper as last season, we are looking to navigate the grind of the schedule with youthful uncertainty that could mature into something greater by year’s end."

JOLIET CENTRAL

Head coach: Lawrence Pennuto

Top returners: Jowel Maldonado, sr., (27–21), 120; David Calderon, sr., 144; Evan Patton, sr., 285; Caleb Dennis, jr., 150.

Key newcomers: Jayden Cisneros, jr., 144, Isaac Diaz, jr., 190; Taron Ramsey, jr., 285.

Worth noting: Maldonado went 27-21 last season for the Steelmen, while Calderon was 24-22 and Patton was 21-22. Dennis won five JV tournament titles. ... Cisneros, Diaz and Ramsey were IWCOA frosh-soph state qualifiers last season. ... Coach Pennuto: “We’re young, but we’re fearless. Regardless of experience, our mission has never wavered: to develop disciplined, resilient student-athletes who compete with pride on the mat, excel in the classroom and lead in the community. Because at the end of the day, we’re not just building wrestlers — we’re building young men ready to dominate the next phase of their lives."

Jakob Crandall (right) returns for Joliet West this season. (Gary Middendorf)

JOLIET WEST

Head coach: Awais Arain

Top returners: Casey Koerner, jr., 106; Nick Murdock-Schey, sr., 113; Jakob Crandall, sr., 126; Joseph Jaburek, sr., 132; Coehn Weber, jr., 150; Aiden Brown, sr., 165; Tristan Radeke, jr., 175; Jacob Tyderek, so., 215; Andrew Klobnak, jr., 285.

Key newcomers: Cash Ocampo, jr., 120; Daniel Montoya, jr., 132; Giovanni Baker, fr., 138; Kevin Lozano, sr., 144; Isaac Saavedra, jr., 150; Israel Booth, jr., 157; James Koulis, sr., 190; Zachary Nichtula, sr., 190.

Worth noting: Murcock-Schey was a Southwest Prairie Conference champion last season for the Tigers, while Crandall, Brown and Tyderek were all-conference selections. Weber was injured last season, but was a conference champ and state qualifier in 2023-24. ... Coach Arain: “This team has a good mixture of veterans and newcomers. We are excited and prepared to begin competing. Our wrestlers have displayed a high level of consistency, dedication and hard work throughout the offseason. We look forward to continuing growth and development throughout the season. Our postseason goals remain the same: win our sixth consecutive SPC East Division dual championship, improve on a runner-up finish at the SPC Tournament and improve upon our IHSA state series performance from the 24-25 season.”

LEMONT

Head coach: Egan Berta

Top returners: Judah Heeg, sr., 190; Cory Zator, sr., 132; Alex Powers, so., 106.

Worth noting: Heeg was the Class 2A state champion at 190 last season for Lemont, finishing with a 41-3 record, while Zator was a South Suburban Conference champion and state qualifier. ... Coach Berta: “The goals for this season are to win the South Suburban Conference, the conference tournament and a regional title. We also want to improve our wrestling every day and every match.”

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Head coach: Tyrone Byrd

Top returners: Jalen Byrd, sr., 175; Jadon Zimmer, jr., 138; Aiden Hennings, sr., 285; Ethan Harvey, jr., 165.

Key newcomers: Brooks McKay, so., 120; Caleb Rogers, fr., 132; Bannon Valent, fr., 106.

Worth noting: Jalen Byrd is a two-time state qualifier for the Knights, while Zimmer qualified for state last season. Hennings was a Southwest Suburban Conference champion and Harvey was named all-conference. ... Coach Tyrone Byrd: “We have 16 wrestlers returning with quality varsity experience, which in combination with the newcomers, should provide us with some competitive depth in our lineup. When guys get to their competitive weights, we should have a formidable team.”

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Head coach: Collin McKillip

Top returners: Kaidge Richardson, sr. 150; Colton Zvonar, jr., 190; Gage LaDere, sr., 285; JT Theis, jr., 138; Nathan Powers, so., 120; Justin Powers, jr., 215; Ryan Stingily, sr., 285.

Key newcomers: Mark Kozeluh, sr., 132; Max Mularz, sr., 157.

Worth noting: Richardson is a two-time state qualifier for the Griffins, while Zvonar and LaDere were state qualifiers last season. ... Coach McKillip: “We will be different this season on the team side after graduating seven seniors who all qualified for and won matches at the sectional last season. However, our individual expectations do not change. We want to qualify as many guys as we can for the sectional and state tournaments. Once in Champaign, we want to bring home some medals that have eluded us the last couple of seasons.”

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Head coach: Brian Glynn

Top returners: Carter DiBenedetto, sr., 126; Brady Glynn, jr., 132; Shane Stream, jr., 138; Jack Strezo, sr., 144; Max Munn, sr., 150; Max Herman, sr., 165; Jimmy Talley, sr., 215.

Key newcomers: Charlie Strezo, fr., 120.

Worth noting: Brady Glynn, Strezo and Munn are returning state qualifiers for the Warriors, while Stream was a qualifier in 2023-24. Herman transferred to Lincoln-Way West this year, but was a three-time state qualifier in Texas. ... Coach Brian Glynn: “I think this potentially sets up one of the best squads from top to bottom that Lincoln-Way West will put out. Our goal is to bring home a team trophy in 3A. We return five state qualifiers.”

Justin Wardlow returns for Lockport after finishing second in the state his last three seasons. (Muddy River Sports/David Adam)

LOCKPORT

Head coach: Jameson Oster

Top returners: Justin Wardlow, sr., 150; Anthony Sutton, sr., 113; Isaac Zimmerman, sr., 126; Jaedon Calderon, jr., 157; Chris Miller, sr., 165.

Key newcomer: Noe Hernandez, fr., 113.

Worth noting: Wardlow is a three-time state runner-up for the Porters and committed to Arizona State University, while Calderon took fifth last season. Sutton, Zimmerman and Miller were all state qualifiers last season. ... Coach Oster: “We return a lot of wrestlers with varsity experience. I expect us to be a strong team once everyone is back and our goal is to bring home another state trophy.”

MINOOKA

Head coach: Anthony Rink

Top returners: Ben Cyrkiel, sr., 150; Kaden Meyer, jr., 175; Robbie Murphy, sr., 285.

Key newcomers: Jaxson Roberts, fr., 113; Julian Hanson, fr., 120; Maddux Tindal, jr., 126.

Worth noting: Murphy was a state qualifier for the Indians last season, while Meyer went 31-6 and Cyrkiel was 24-10. Tindal, a transfer from Joliet Catholic, was a state qualifier last year at 120 ... Coach Rink: “This year I think we have a lot more depth up and down the lineup. A lot of these guys have committed themselves to doing things the right way in terms of diet, lifting and getting mat time, so I am really just excited to see them compete. I know that this group has set some pretty lofty goals, so for me it’s really just about helping them achieve those by the end of the year, and have some fun in that process.”

MORRIS

Head coach: Lenny Tryner

Top returners: Owen Sater, sr., 113; Paxton Valentine, jr., 120; Parker Barry, so., 132; Brock Claypool, jr., 138; Carter Skoff, sr., 150; Malachi Congo, so., 190.

Worth noting: Valentine (113) and Skoff (144) each placed fifth in Class 2A last season for Morris, while Sater and Claypool were state qualifiers. Congo and Barry each took fourth at frosh-soph state.

PEOTONE

Head coach: Greg Goberville

Top returners: Omar Isaias, 215; Tommy Raschke, 144; Jordan Kamide, 157.

Key newcomers: Jimmy O’Connor, fr.; Jonah Young, fr.

Worth noting: Isaias went 15-10 for the Blue Devils last season, while Raschke was 16-9 at 138. Young was an IESA state champion last season and O’Connor took sixth in the IESA tournament. ... Coach Goberville: “We are a young team right now and will simply do the best we can every week. We will be looking for the team to be peaking in February. What this means for some of my team as they are a bit young and inexperienced is to do the best they possibly can regardless of the outcome. For my more experienced wrestlers, their first goal should be to qualify for state. Once they reach that goal they should be looking to bring some hardware home.”

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL

Head coach: Terrence Kubski

Top returners: Ty Sabin, sr., 190; Liam Thompson, jr., 126; Brody Rangel, sr., 138; Emiliano Ramirez, so., 175.

Key newcomers: Jesse Berman, fr., 106; Nathan Duran, fr., 132; Nathan Reyes, sr., 285.

Worth noting: Sabin finished 17-6 last season for the Wildcats and was a sectional qualifier, while Thompson went 20-15 and was a sectional alternate. ... Coach Kubski: “This team has put a lot of work in this fall and created a brotherhood culture. The coaching staff is excited to see the grit in this team. It is going to be a fun group to watch, compete and grow throughout the season.”

PLAINFIELD EAST

Head coach: Charles Trabaris

Top returners: Hugh Callaghan, sr.,; Brian Tejeda, so.; Camden McCluskey, sr.; Colin Dominiak, sr.; Joey Nino, sr.; Roberg Vogel, sr.; Nick Polzin, jr.; Daniel Nevarez, sr.; Javier Parras, so.; Jake Stokes, jr.

Worth noting: Callaghan had 30 wins for the Bengals last season, while Tejeda won 24 matches and McCluskey 21. ... Coach Trabaris: “The sky is the limit for this crew. They have some lofty goals - becoming Southwest Prairie Conference champs, breaking into the top three at regionals and qualifying for the sectional tournament.”

Aidan Durell returns for Plainfield North after finishing sixth in the state last season. (Gary Middendorf)

PLAINFIELD NORTH

Head coach: Mike Parton

Top returners: Aidan Durell, sr., 126; Anthony Parton, sr., 144; Jack Curran, sr., 150; Luke Grindstaff, sr., 165; Raphael Tovar, sr., 175; Jacob Reece, sr., 190; Liam Corona, sr., 285.

Key newcomers: Andrew Stahl, so.; 113; Noah Rauen, fr., 120; Tyrone Sims, jr., 132; Sam Sabo, so., 132; Austin Solis, jr., 138; Cole Svara, sr., 157; Jack Nowicki, sr., 215.

Worth noting: Durell was a conference champion, regional champion and sixth-place finisher in Class 3A for the Tigers last season, while Anthony Parton is an Elmhurst University commit, Grindstaff is a three-time All-Southwest Prairie Conference performer and Reece is a Concordia University (WI) commit. ... Coach Parton: “We are coming off of an 8-8 season with two state place winners, but we had a lot of first-time starters in the lineup. With the chance to have nine seniors starting in our lineup, we are definitely in a position to go far beyond our success from last season. We anticipate a lot of great things this year from our group.”

PROVIDENCE

Head coach: Donny Reynolds

Top returners: Justus Heeg, so., 157; Jasper Harper, so., 165; Christian Corcoran, so., 106; Tommy Banas, jr., 132.

Worth noting: Heeg was a Class 2A state champion last season at 150 for the Celtics. He also won a high school state title in Minnesota in 2024 before moving to Illinois, so he has a chance to be a five-time state champion. ... Harper finished fourth in Class 2A last season, while Corcoran and Banas each took fifth.

SENECA

Head coach: Todd Yegge

Top returners: Raiden Terry, jr., 120; Chris Thompson, so., 113; Logan Kubat, so., 106; Ethan Othon, sr., 138; Avery Phillips, sr., 144; Chase Rod, so., 150; Parker Jones, so., 157; Gunner Varland, sr. 165; Landen Venecia, sr., 190; Colton Angeloff, sr., 215.

Worth noting: Terry finished third in Class 1A last year at 113 for the Irish, while Thompson and Venecia were sectional qualifiers. Varland was a state qualifier in 2023-24. ... Coach Yegge: “We have a good mix of veteran and young talent, we have some state caliber wrestlers returning with four boys that have qualified in the past. We should be very competitive again this season with a very experienced roster overall.”

WILMINGTON

Head coach: Nick Dziuban

Top returners: Logan VanDuyne, sr., 190; Will Wilson, jr., 215; Memphis Iwen, sr., 190; Oakley Rivera, jr., 144.

Worth noting: Van Duyne is a two-time state qualifier and All-Illinois Central Eight selection for the Wildcats and has committed to Cornell College in Iowa, while Wilson was a state alternate last year and is a two-time All-ICE selection and Rivera was a state qualifier last year. ... Coach Dziuban: “We have a solid amount of returners from last season’s team, who all have seemed to mature and grow over the past year and look to improve a lot. Our numbers are on the upswing, and I’m looking forward to the team competing more this season as a team on the whole. It should be an exciting year for our boys.”