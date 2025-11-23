State Sen. Ventura accepting applications for Page for a Day program

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, has opened applications for her Page for a Day program, giving high school students in the 43rd District hands-on experience with the legislative process.

“Civic engagement among young people is something we should be encouraging and supporting however we can,” Ventura said in a new release. “Not only will students who participate in this program get an up-close-and-personal view of state lawmaking, they’ll also gain valuable experience that will give them an advantage in their further education and future careers.”

Selected pages will spend a full day in the Illinois Senate Chamber, attend committee meetings with Ventura, deliver correspondence and legislative materials, take messages, and assist with daily chamber operations, according to the release.

Students must complete a Google form by Dec. 31 expressing interest and confirming all-day availability. The program offers four dates: Feb. 25, March 4, March 25 and April 15.

Selected applicants will be contacted for January interviews, and they must return signed permission slips to participate. All information must be submitted on time and completed in full to be considered, according to the release.

Anyone with questions about the Page for a Day program should contact Ventura’s office by calling 331-290-0443 or emailing liz@senatorventura.com.