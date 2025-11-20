2025-26 Herald-News Boys Basketball Preview Capsules

Here is a look at the boys basketball teams in the Herald-News area for the 2025-26 season.

BOLINGBROOK

Coach: Rob Brost

Last season’s record: 29-5

Key returners: Brady Pettigrew, soph., 6-4, G; Trey Brost, sr., 6-0, G; Jeremy McCullum, sr., 6-5, F; Elijah Anderson, sr., 6-7, F; Jayden Madden, sr., 6-9, F.

Key newcomers: TJ Williams, sr., 6-3, G.

Worth noting: The Raiders lost last season’s Herald-News Player of the Year Davion Thompson to a transfer, but added Williams, who averaged 14 points per game at Glenbard West last season. ... Pettigrew is considered one of the top players in the country for his class. He averaged 13 points a game last year as a freshman and was an All-Conference and All-State selection. Trey Brost is a Michigan Tech commit who is a three-year starter who shot 43% from 3-point range last year and had a 3:1 assists-to-turnover ratio. ... Coach Rob Brost: “We are looking forward to competing against some of the top teams in the state and the country this season.”

GARDNER-SOUTH WILMINGTON

Coach: Allan Wills

Last season’s record: 6-26

Key returners: Leondre Kemp, jr., 6-2, F; Holden Grimes, jr., 6-3, F/C; Cameron Gray, so., 5-10, G.

Key newcomers: Stanley Buchanan, jr., 5-9, G.

Worth noting: Grimes averaged 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds a game for the Panthers last season, while Gray averaged 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists and Kemp averaged 4.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. ... Coach Wills: “We return nine players that gained varsity experience last year. With them and a few new players, we will have better depth this year and should be able to compete much better. We hope and plan to be near the top of the River Valley Conference.”

JOLIET CATHOLIC

Coach: Adam DeGroot

Last season’s record: 16-15

Key returners: Jayden Armstrong, sr., 6-1, G; Donavyn Simmons, jr., 6-1, G; Elias Passehl, jr., 6-8, C; Brady Tunkel, sr., 6-4, F.

Key newcomers: Danny Cervantes, jr., 6-0, G; Jaeden Sanders, so., 6-5, F; Hahari Sanders, so., 6-5, F.

Worth noting: Armstrong was an All-East Suburban Catholic Conference selection last season, helping the Hilltoppers to a Class 2A regional title. ... This is JCA’s last season in the East Suburban Catholic Conference before joining the Chicago Catholic League.

Basketball: Minooka vs Joliet Central JAN 10 Joliet Central's Bernal Fox drives to the basket in a game last season. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

JOLIET CENTRAL

Coach: Lawrence Thompson, Jr.

Last season’s record: 2-26

Key returners: Bernal Fox, sr., 5-9, G; James Lee, sr., 6-0, G; Amari Jackson, sr., 6-3, F; Kaden Henry, sr., 5-8, G; Michael Stokes, jr., 5-7, G.

Worth noting: Fox averaged 10 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Steelmen last season, while Lee averaged eight points and five rebounds. Stokes averaged four points, three assists and two steals. ... Coach Thompson: “We hope to improve upon our record from last season and be competitive in the Southwest Prairie Conference.”

JOLIET WEST

Coach: Jeremy Kreiger

Last season’s record: 21-10

Key returners: Luke Grevengoed, sr., 6-2, G; Amir Shannon, sr., 6-3, G; Brockton Goehrke, sr., 6-0, F; Deven Triplett, sr., 6-1, G; Josh Calvert, sr., 6-4, F.

Key newcomers: Ryan Lipke, sr., 6-7, F; Abrey Robinson, so., 6-3, G; Xavier Sempasa, so., 6-5, F; Eli Wilson, jr., 5-10, G; Trooper Price, jr., 5-10, G.

Worth noting: The Tigers won the Southwest Prairie Conference East title last season before falling to Bloom in the Class 4A regional championship. ... Coach Kreiger: “Early into the season, this year’s team has shown itself to be a group of selfless individuals that are willing to sacrifice for one another. There is no mistaking how committed they have been to the weight room, track, and on-court development necessary to keep growing since fall conditioning began. We should materialise into a collective group that is going to compete and defend relentlessly. We will be able to rely on the whole roster to contribute to winning by doing whatever it takes. While we don’t return a lot of on-court experience, we do possess several young men who have been preparing for their moment within the program for a couple of years. The goal is to earn a seventh straight conference title and make a run once the postseason arrives.”

LEMONT

Coach: Rick Runaas

Last season’s record: 26-8

Key returners: Zane Schneider, jr., G.

Key newcomers: Ryan Crane, sr., G; Luke Glotzbach, jr., F; Julian Overton, sr., G; Danny Jaquez, sr., G.

Worth noting: Lemont lost guard Gabe Sularski to transfer after advancing to the Class 3A sectional championship last season. ... Coach Runaas: “We are looking to reload with players like Crane and Glotzbach, who have grown in the program, and transfer Overton.”

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Coach: Brian Flaherty

Last season’s record: 22-10

Key returners: Alex Panos, sr., 6-2, G; Drew Woodburn, sr., 5-11, G; Micah Evans, sr., 6-4, F; Nolan Morill, sr., 5-11, G.

Key newcomers: Nick Bzezniak, jr., 6-5, F; Mark Ziesmer, jr., 6-0, G.

Worth noting: Panos averaged 9.0 points per game last season for the Knights, while Bzezniak transferred from Lincoln-Way West after playing varsity for them as a sophomore. ... This is Flaherty’s first year as Lincoln-Way Central’s head coach. ... Coach Flaherty: “We are once again hoping to be a competitive team in the area."

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Coach: Luke Yaklich

Last season’s record: 19-7

Key returner: Jaymon Hornsby, sr., 6-0, G.

Key newcomers: Aidan Deist, jr., 6-4, F; Oliver Lavin, fr., 5-10, G; Braden Esterkamp, so., 6-4, F; Aaron Stauffacher, jr., 6-4, G; Marcus Gordon, so., 6-2, G; Cam Burnette, jr., 5-9, G; Bronson Bates, jr., 6-0, G; Matt Mantze, sr., 5-11, G; Jon Aluyi, sr., 6-7, F; Wes Shelby, jr., 6-6, F; Kaijai Brown, jr., 6-2, G.

Worth noting: This is Yaklich’s first season as the Griffins’ head coach. He was previously a head coach at Joliet West and an assistant at Illinois State, Michigan and Texas before being the head coach at UIC from 2020-2024. ... Brown is a transfer from Simeon. Coach Yaklich: “I am excited about the opportunity to build this program at Lincoln Way East. We have a great group of student-athletes who have worked incredibly hard on and off the court. We’re excited about our team.”

Drake Been (right) returns for Lincoln-Way West this season. (Gary Middendorf)

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Coach: Tanner Mitchell

Last season’s record: 14-17

Key returners: Drake Been, sr., 6-0, G; Luke Gouty, sr., 6-4, F; Ethan Swanson, sr., 6-0, G.

Key newcomers: 5′11 Jr. Guard Ryan Hegji, jr., 5-11, G; Aidan Bach, jr., 6-1, G.

Worth noting: Been will be a three-year varsity player who averaged 10 points a game and led the Warriors in 3-point makes and percentage last season. ... Coach Mitchell: “We graduated a lot of key seniors from last season. We will be a young team with many of the players having none or very little varsity playing experience. We are a team that can shoot the ball and score in transition. Our goal as a team for this year is to get better as the season goes on, compete and have this young team learn what it takes to play and be successful at the varsity level.”

LOCKPORT

Coach: David Wilson

Last season’s record: 19-9

Key returners: Nathan Munson, jr., 6-0, G; Nedas Venckus, jr., 6-3, G; Nojus Venckus, jr., 6-3, G; Trace Schaaf, jr., 6-4, F.

Key newcomers: Gavin Anderson, sr., 6-3, F; Kajus Zubelis, sr., 6-4, F.

Worth noting: Nojus Venckus averaged 9.0 points and shot 40% from 3-point range last year for the Porters, while Nedas Venckus averaged 8.0 points and shot 36% from 3. Schaaf shot 38% from 3-point range as well. ... Coach Wilson: “We have three-four returning starters with a lot of scoring potential. Our strength is our overall size and unselfishness. Our goals are to win the WJOL Tournament, play four games in Pontiac, win over 20 games, win the conference title and regional title.”

MINOOKA

Coach: Brett Hespell

Last season’s record: 18-14

Key returners: Zane Caves, sr., 6-5, G/F; Brady Hairald, sr., 5-10, G; Luke Page, sr., 5-9, G; Rhett Harris, sr., 6-4, F.

Key newcomers: Kyle Rodak, jr., 6-3, F.

Worth noting: Caves is out to start the season for the Indians due to an injury suffered in football, but has a chance to become the school’s all-time leader in rebounds, steals and blocked shots if he returns. He is also committed to Michigan State for baseball. ... Hairald averaged 9.3 points per game last year. ... Coach Hespell: “If we can keep the ship afloat while we get healthy at the start of the season, then the arrow is definitely pointing up. We have a chance to compete for 18-plus wins and a chance at a regional championship again this season, something that has only ever been done twice in Minooka’s history. We will play extremely hard and be completely unselfish, which are two traits we can absolutely build on.”

MORRIS

Coach: Joe Blumberg

Last season’s record: 10-21

Key returners: Landon Norris, sr., 5-11, G; Luis Loza, sr., 5-11, G; RJ Kennedy, jr., 6-2, G; Hayden Macdonald, sr., 6-5, F; Adam Gullinger, sr., 6-3, F; Austin delaHera, sr., 5-11, G; Cade Laudeman, sr., 6-4, F.

Key newcomers: Cade Osborne, jr., 5-10, G; Brycen Johnson, jr., 6-1, G; Caden Medler, jr., 5-11, G; Brady Armstrong, jr., 6-0, F.

Worth noting: Norris, Loza and Kennedy all saw significant time for Morris last season. ... Career 1,000-point scorers Brett Bounds and Jack Wheeler both graduated from last year’s team. ... Coach Blumberg: “We were a two-headed monster last year, and while we will miss those guys, we will be more balanced in our scoring, and I think harder to guard as a result. Right now, the focus is on getting some sophomores acclimated to varsity physicality and speed, and focusing on fundamentals. We aren’t going to rush things this season. We won’t be fully prepared for an opponent until Christmas. It’ll take patience and humility as we take some lumps early.”

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL

Coach: Tim Boe

Last season’s record: 2-28

Key returners: Jayden Acuna, sr., G; Zion Finch, sr., G; Alex Landfair, sr., G; Phoenix Jones, sr., F; Ares Collins, sr., C.

Key newcomers: Colby Logan, jr., G/F; Tristan Manejero, jr., G; Trevyon Smith, so., G.

Worth noting: The Wildcats had no seniors on the team last year, and the entire starting five returns. Acuna and Finch combined to average 10 points and eight assists per game, while Jones was an All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection. ... Coach Boe: “After a rough season last year, we have been making strides and I like what I see so far.”

Alijah Little (right) returns for Plainfield East this season. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

PLAINFIELD EAST

Coach: Kanwar Sarkaria

Last season’s record: 12-20

Key returners: KJ Miller, jr., 6-7, G; Alijah Little, sr., 6-4, G/F; Chris Tchoffa, sr., 6-3, F; Justin Paszkowski, sr., 6-0, G; Leslie Pobee, sr., 6-5, F; Nana Atachora, sr., 6-5, F.

Key newcomers: Camren Smith, sr., G; Hyson Scott, sr., G; Elijah Campbell, jr., G.

Worth noting: Miller set the Bengals’ school record for 3-pointers made in a game (8) and a season (76) last season. He averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. ... Little played last season at Whitney Young, where he averaged in double figures. ... Coach Sarkaria: “We are a very veteran group and we hope to put it together one week at a time. If we work together, trust the ball to work its way to the right person, and finish possessions with defensive rebounds, we will be successful.”

PLAINFIELD NORTH

Coach: Robert Krahulik

Last season’s record: 17-13

Key returners: Jacob Wnek, sr., 5-9, G; Ryan Barriball, sr., 6-4, F; Eric Banas, sr., 6-3, F.

Key newcomers: Carson Miller, jr., 6-3, G/F; Gavin Boyd, jr., 6-0, G; Anthony Beringer, jr., 6-3, F; Judah Kalvig, jr., 6-5, F; Tommy Potts, so., 6-0, G.

Worth noting: The Tigers lost all five starters from last year’s team - three to graduation, two to transfer. Barriball saw the most time of any of the returners. ... Coach Krahulik: “We are a new team who lost three senior starters and our two other starters from last year. The boys will play hard and will be in games because of defense.”

PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Coach: Jeff Howard

Last season’s record: 19-9

Key returners: Khalil Truman, sr., 6-1, G/F; Brayden Ablin, sr., 5-11, G.

Key newcomers: Isaiah Robertson, jr., 6-6, F; Ayden Foston, so., 5-9, G; Brandon Poole, jr., 6-4, F; Jermaine Jones, jr., 6-3, F; Isaiah Sepulveda, jr., 6-1, G.

Worth noting: The Cougars graduated 10 players off of last year’s team, but are looking for a talented class of newcomers to keep the program going. ... Coach Howard: “We are not rebuilding, we are reloading. We must be able to defend and score the ball. I believe we can defend, and we have some size. Our ball handling and shooting will be the key to us being able to score. I know we can and will compete.”

PROVIDENCE

Coach: Tim Trendel

Last season’s record: 11-22

Key returners: Luke Rost,sr., 6-3, F; Cade Styrsky, sr., 6-1, G.

Key newcomers: Jayde Wyett, so., 6-3 G; Reece Kras, so., 6-3 F; Eli Phillips, jr., 6-1, G.

Worth noting: The Celtics may get off to a slow start this season, as several players are still currently playing football. ... Coach Trendel: “When it’s all said and done, I think eventually our biggest strength will be our defense. Our goal is to play our best basketball in February and March.”

REED-CUSTER

Coach: Tyler Schoonover

Last season’s record: 10-20

Key returners: Matthew Kuban, so., 6-0, G.

Key newcomers: Jesse Tresouthick, jr., 6-0, G; Kaiden Klein, so., 6-0, G; Chase Isaac, so., 6-0, G; Colton Waldvogel, sr., 6-3, F; Eddie Bryan, so., 6-2, F; Orion Bergmann, jr., 6-3, F.

Worth noting: Kuban was the Comets’ second leading scorer with 10.0 points a game last year as a freshman. ... Coach Schoonover: “We are a really young team with four sophomores, two juniors and one senior in our top seven. We have a goal to finish in the top half in the Illinois Central Eight.”

SENECA

Coach: Nathaniel Meiss

Last season’s record: 26-7

Key returners: Brady Sheedy, sr., 6-4, G/F; Cam Shriey, sr., 6-1, G; Brayden Simek, sr., 6-2, G; Zeb Maxwell, sr., 6-5, C; Matt Stach, sr., 6-2, F.

Key newcomers: James Zydron, jr., 6-0, G; Jesus Govea, jr., 5-10, G; Cooper Thorson, jr., 6-2, F.

Worth noting: This is Meiss’ first year as the head coach for the Irish. ... Simek averaged 6.9 points and 3.9 rebounds a game last season, while Sheedy averaged 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds. ... Coach Meiss: “It has been a process as we all get to know each other. A lot has changed, and we’re adjusting. We have a group of guys that will play hard and compete every night. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish this season.”

WILMINGTON

Coach: Doug Krop

Last season’s record: 19-11

Key returners: Ryan Kettman, sr., 6-3, F; Brysen Meents, jr., 6-0; Declan Moran, jr., 6-4, F.

Key newcomers: Hunter Kaitschuck, so., 5-11, G; Walter Gross, sr., 5-11, G; Travis Van Duyne, jr., 5-10, G.

Worth noting: Kettman averaged 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds a game for the Wildcats last season, while Meents averaged 8.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. Moran averaged 3.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. ... Coach Krop: “We are looking to build on back-to-back 19-win seasons. Our expectations as a team are to challenge for a conference and a regional title. We have a good group of returners and new players with a lot to prove. I feel like we have players that will play hard and have a chip on their shoulder.”