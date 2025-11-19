Lockport student organizes art show in Joliet to showcase works of Cornerstone Services clients

Cornerstone Services, Inc. hosted its eighth annual Art Show on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in its new Wellness Center Conference Room at 777 Joyce Road in Joliet. (Photo provided by Cornerstone Services, Inc.)

Over the next several weeks, artists from Cornerstone Services’ art program will have their original displayed artwork for sale at two area locations.

To kick off the art sale, a Lockport Township High School junior is coordinating a pop-up art sale at Brightmore Physical Therapy in Joliet – all to benefit the local nonprofit art program that works with people with disabilities to create art.

Ryan O’Neal said he and his family first became involved with Cornerstone Services, a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for people with disabilities in Joliet and the Will County area, by participating in the organization’s angel tree program.

Having worked on other community fundraisers, O’Neal said he wanted to turn his attention to helping Cornerstone’s art program.

Both of O’Neal’s parents are physical therapists and own Brightmore Physical Therapy’s three locations in Joliet, Frankfort, and Plainfield.

Over the last year, O’Neal said Cornerstone artists have had their work displayed at the Joliet Brightmore location every month.

Brightmore Physical Therapy at 1240 Essington Road in Joliet as seen on Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Going one step further, O’Neal decided to organize the pop-up art sale, which will be held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Brightmore location at 1240 Essington Road in Joliet.

In addition to refreshments and reasonably priced artwork, several Cornerstone artists will be on hand to talk about their work.

For the event, Brightmore will match the sales amount of any artwork sold, O’Neal said.

Jasmine Bustamante, a program manager with Cornerstone Services, said 70% of any artwork sold by a Cornerstone artist goes to the artist themselves and 30% goes to support the art program, including supplies.

“At Brightmore, items will be on sale that have been created and made by our individuals with disabilities,” she said. “Brightmore makes the eighth local business that displays artwork on a monthly basis.”

Art as therapy

The art program at Cornerstone is utilized by more than 40 clients who come to the art studio on different days during the week, she said.

“It is like a school art studio setting,” Bustamante said, “On a regular day, we have about 25 artists in the classroom with four staff.”

The artwork ranges in prices from $5 up to $200, she said.

“There is no limit on the creativity that we share. Anything you can think of as art, we try to make it happen for our clients,” Bustamante said.

Over the years, some of the artists have developed a bit of a following from customers, she said, adding that artists are hard at work creating pieces for the upcoming sales.

“This is our busiest time of year,” she said.

Bustamante, who started the program when she joined Cornerstone, said for individuals with disabilities, art is a form of therapy.

“People come into our program filled with anxiety. Some have depression because they are stuck at home, or they have behavioral problems. When they come to our program, they say it is relaxing and gives them peace,” Bustamante said. “It is quiet.”

She said she sees the effect art has when she walks into the classroom at Cornerstone.

“They are so focused, peaceful and smiling, that is what it is about,” she said.

Art can be therapy for anyone, she said.

“Daily life is filled with so much negativity in the world right now. Sitting down and working on a piece of art is just a release,” Bustamante said.

When and where to view the art

Individuals who are unable to make it to the art show at Brightmore have another chance to view and purchase Cornerstone artwork.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 24, and for several other days including Fridays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, and Monday, Dec. 22, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cornerstone Services artists’ work will be on display and for sale at the Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet.