Joliet’s annual Light up the Holidays festivities to showcase new City Square

A snowman waves to the crowds at the Joliet Light up the Holidays Parade in downtown Joliet on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet’s annual tree lighting ceremony will take place for the first time in the new City Square.

This year’s tree, a 35-foot Norway Spruce, was donated by Darra Glavan of Joliet, who will also have the honor of turning on the lights during the ceremony with her family.

The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28 and will feature the Joliet Central High School Choir and serve as the opening moment for a festive evening downtown, the city said.

Immediately following the ceremony, the 27th annual Light Up the Holidays festival and parade, organized by the Joliet City Center Partnership (CCP), will step off at 5:30 p.m. on Chicago Street.

“This is a milestone moment for our community. Lighting our new City Square for the very first time showcases the bright future we’re building in downtown Joliet,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said in a news release announcing the events.

“I hope everyone will join us for this celebration and stay to enjoy the incredible festival and parade hosted by the City Center Partnership,” D’Arcy said.

The City Square tree will remain up through Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, offering families a festive place to gather, take photos, and drop letters to Santa Clause in Santa’s Mailbox.

“This space was designed to bring people together, and events like this help create the sense of place and connection our community deserves” Ann Sylvester, director of Cultural Affairs and Special Events for Joliet, said in the release.

“This moment sets the stage for more public events that will enhance the vibrancy and appeal of Joliet to residents and visitors alike,” she said.

The holiday display features 2,000 new energy-efficient lights purchased through the 2025 Powering the Holidays Grant, awarded by the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus in partnership with ComEd, the city said.

Joliet received $2,500, along with $500 in matching city funds, to illuminate City Square with “high-efficiency lighting that supports both environmental sustainability and long-term energy savings,” the city said.

For more information on the city’s tree lighting ceremony, visit www.joliet.gov and for festival and parade details, visit www.jolietccp.com.