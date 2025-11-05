Will County women’s group helps Team Nicholas support children at Silver Cross Hospital

Silver Cross Hospital Corporate Giving and Events Coordinator Kelly Baltas, Silver Cross Director of Guest and Volunteer Services Laura Valencik, and Team Nicholas Founder Joanna Veghts, are presented with their big check by 100+ Women Who Care of Will County Founder Maribeth Carlson. Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (Photo Provided by 100)

Members of 100+ Women Who Care of Will County presented a donation of $15,000 to Team Nicholas to support children battling cancer and other serious illnesses.

Several members of the group attended the “big check presentation” on Oct. 29 with Team Nicholas founder Joanna Veghts.

The Will County Women contributed $10,000 to the donation, which was then supplemented by a 50% matching gift from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, according to 100+ Women Who Care’s press release.

Team Nicholas was chosen by 100+ Women Who Care of Will County as its latest quarterly donation recipient.

The organization is “committed to bringing comfort, joy, and smiles to kids battling cancer and critical illnesses throughout the Chicagoland area,” according to the announcement.

Team Nichola works to provide hospitalized children gifts all year round, including items like Legos, arts and crafts supplies, toys, and games, and recently added Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox to its list of recipient facilities.

“Team Nicholas focuses on making days brighter for children and their families in the hospital,” the statement said. “Whether they are battling pediatric cancer or a long term critical illness, we know that they are still a child and their family is facing a tough time.”

“Team Nicholas is honored to be awarded this donation from 100+ Women Who Care and we will support local families with sick children with these funds,” said Veghts.

100+ Women Who Care chooses four charities a year to contribute funds to at their quarterly meetings.

Members nominate charities doing work for the local community and those attending the meeting vote for their preferred organizations. The members then all each write a check of at least $100 to the organization.

“100+ Women Who Care of Will County is designed to make an immediate and positive impact on the lives of our community,” said Maribeth Carlson, the founder of the Will County chapter of the national organization.

“We are women who are interested in supporting our neighbors by contributing to local charities together as a group,” said Carlson.

The organization’s final meeting of 2025 is on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at Coom’s Corner in Lockport.