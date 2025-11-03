The Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Lincoln-Way Central’s Mia Forystek

Lincoln-Way Central cross country runner Mia Forystek is the Herald-News Athlete of the Week after receiving 282 of 592 votes. She won on a ballot that included Plainfield North’s James Maso, Lemont’s Maggie Biscan and Minooka’s Andrew Calderon.

Forystek led Lincoln-Way Central to a regional championship with a first-place time of 17:53.80. She answered a few questions for the Herald-News this week.

How long have you been running cross country?

Forystek: I have been running cross country since I was in seventh grade.

What first got you into it?

Forystek: My mom first got me into running and cross country. When I was in seventh grade, she gave me the extra push I needed to try cross country, and I ended up loving it, so I owe it all to her! She is definitely my biggest inspiration in life, and in anything running. She ran the Chicago Marathon this October, and it was so inspiring to watch her!

How do you feel running helps prepare you in life?

Forystek: I feel like running prepares me in life because it has taught me how to be as mentally tough as possible. It also has taught me to stay positive in hard situations, and to be extra grateful for every day.

How does it feel to be Athlete of the Week?

Forystek: It feels really cool! I am so grateful for all of the support from my family, friends and school.

What can we expect from you the rest of the year?

Forystek: For the rest of the year, I have some pretty big goals. This Saturday, my team will be racing in the state finals down in Peoria, and I think we are capable of doing really well, so that is definitely a goal. I have had so much fun with my team this year, and we’ve all been working so hard together, so I am so excited to see that show at the state meet. Another goal is to have a healthy, fast track season and to qualify for state in the 800 and 4x800 relay, because it was so much fun to place third with my relay squad last year.

What’s a song you’re listening to on repeat right now?

Forystek: Right now, I am listening to a lot of Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift, but the song I have on repeat is “I Got Better” by Morgan Wallen.

What’s a new movie coming out you’re excited for?

Forystek: I don’t know of any new movies coming out, but my favorite movies are “The Greatest Showman” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Cubs or Sox?

Forystek: I like both teams a lot, but I would have to say the Sox!

With 100 meters left until the finish line with a chance to win the race, who are you taking: You or Sha’Carri Richardson?

Forystek: Sha’Carri Richardson. She’s an Olympic champ! I will never say no to a challenge though, so I would not count myself out completely.