Joliet West cruises past Joliet Central and into Oswego East Regional finals

Joliet West had to travel just under 20 miles on Tuesday to play their regional semifinal match. Joliet Central had to go a few miles further for theirs.

The only abnormality with this, of course, is that they were playing each other when the two schools are less than five miles apart. It was worth it, however, for Joliet West to get their postseason started and for Joliet Central to keep the playoffs going.

It was especially worth it for the Tigers, who went home with the victory.

Lexi Grevengoed finished with eight kills, Penny Wagner added eight more and the Tigers beat Joliet Central 25-15, 25-12 in the Oswego East Regional semifinals. The Tigers moved to 33-3 on the season with their 17th win in a row.

The last time the two rivals faced off was for the annual Pink Heals event earlier this month. Joliet Central battled in the first set of that one before ultimately falling while the Tigers cruised to victory in the second set.

It was the reverse on Tuesday. Joliet West had little trouble in set one before the Steelmen scored the first five points of the second. The Tigers cooled their nerves after that, scoring five straight themselves and 13 of the next 16 en route to victory.

“It’s one step at a time,” Joliet West coach Chris Lincoln said. “We stay in the present with the current moment since teams are going to play hard against us. We just need to stay true to ourselves and run our offense.”

As for the travel, Lincoln felt it was worth the trip.

“I guess (it was worth it),” he said with a laugh. “On the way over here the girls were asking, ‘Are we really going over there to play Central?’ and I just told them that’s how it works.”

For junior Grevengoed, it was a chance to pump herself up a little more before a playoff match.

“It was good it was actually a long drive because I could just put my headphones in and listen to music,” she said. “I love long car rides.”

As for the game itself, the sophomore credited the team connection for getting the job done Tuesday.

“I think just our setter connection was key,” Grevengoed said. “Our energy was really good to push through the last few points and we just came out good today. ...I’m excited for the next game and we just need to find things to work on in our game.”

Joliet Central (9-24) still had pride in how they finished the season overall. After losing 18 straight matches with 17 sweeps, they won four games in 10 days, including the regional quarterfinal game against East Aurora on Monday.

Coach Kevin O’Connell expressed pride in how his team played and the effort of his seven seniors in particular.

“I’ve had some of these seniors for four years,” O’Connell said. “Some for three years, two, one. I’m very proud of all of them. I’m proud of how they grew and wish them all the best.

“To the underclassmen I look forward to what they have to offer next year and the years to come.”

After West and Central wrapped up, Oswego East and Yorkville battled for the other spot in the regional championship. Yorkville came out on top in that one and that’s who Joliet West will play on Thursday at 6 p.m. If the top seeded Tigers can knock off the eighth seeded Foxes, they’ll head to the sectional semis back at their home gym.