Will County Forest Preserve District initiatives honored by Chicago Wilderness Alliance

Pictured from left are Forest Preserve District of Will County Deputy Director Adam Oestmann; Forest Preserve District restoration ecologist Barbara Sherwood; Jason Zylka, ecologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District; and Laurie Ryan, co-chair for the Excellence in Ecological Restoration Program and plant ecologist for McHenry County Conservation District. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Two Forest Preserve District of Will County initiatives received awards from the Chicago Wilderness Alliance.

The programs honored included a major restoration project at Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve and the Be A Trailblazer campaign, according to the forest preserve district.

The awards were presented Oct. 22 during the Celebration of Conservation at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Chicago.

The Lockport Prairie restoration earned a platinum-tier Excellence in Ecological Restoration Program Award from the alliance, according to the forest preserve district.

“The commission has been impressed with your knowledgeable staff and their work,” the award notification stated. “Equally impressive is the support and organizational commitment of the Forest Preserve District of Will County and volunteers to restore the high-quality natural areas under your jurisdiction to their fullest potential.”

The 320-acre Lockport Prairie features “globally rare dolomite prairie and wetlands that support federally endangered species, including the Hine’s emerald dragonfly, leafy prairie clover and lakeside daisy,” the forest district said in a news release.

The prairie also is home to 11 state-listed plant species, the federally endangered rusty patched bumble bee, and Illinois’ largest spotted turtle population, the district said.

Juli Mason, the forest preserve district’s director of conservation, said the award recognizes teamwork.

“In large part, this award recognizes the significant partnership of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the habitat restoration undertaken at the preserve,” Mason said in the release announcing the Alliance awards.

“It’s a pleasure to have our work together to restore the rare and unique habitats at Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve recognized,” Mason said.

The district’s Be a Trailblazer campaign received the George B. Rabb Force of Nature Award, which honors exceptional efforts on behalf of nature in the region.

“These awards highlight bold and exceptional work being done on behalf of nature in our region,” according to the award notification. “The Be a Trailblazer Campaign stood out among a very strong slate of nominations.”

The public engagement program encourages people of all ages and abilities to explore nature through self-guided challenges.

More than 2,000 participants have joined the Be A Trailblazer campaign this year, completing photo, GPS-based and trivia missions, with over $10,000 in prizes awarded through support from The Nature Foundation of Will County and local sponsors, according to the forest preserve district.

The Be A Trailblazer campaign has “inspired more time outdoors, physical activity and learning about wildlife and the importance of protected open space.” Chad Merda, head of digital marketing strategy/engagement, said in the release.

The Chicago Wilderness Alliance is a regional network of leaders, experts and conservation professionals from Southeast Wisconsin, Northeast Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan “working together on large-scale conservation to ensure a healthy, thriving region for people and nature,” the organization stated on its website.