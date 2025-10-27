Will County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to be safe and sober for Halloween

Will County Sheriff vehicle on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Joliet. (Photo Illustration by Gary Middendorf)

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to drive sober, buckle up and follow traffic laws this Halloween as children and families take to the streets after dark for trick-or-treating.

“If you’re planning to partake in Halloween festivities, make sure you have a safe, sober ride home,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. “Alcohol and cannabis impair your ability to drive safely. That’s why it’s crucial to plan how you’ll get home before you head out – whether you’ve been drinking or using any substance. Planning ahead, driving sober and buckling up will help keep you and others safe.”

Convictions for driving under the influence are not limited to alcohol-related offenses. Driving under the influence of alcohol, cannabis or drugs is illegal in Illinois, the sheriff’s office said.

“Even though recreational cannabis use is legal for adults, anyone caught driving high can still face a DUI charge,” according to the statement.

All vehicle occupants must wear seat belts or risk a citation, the sheriff’s office said.

To help keep roads safe this Halloween, the sheriff’s office recommends the following:

Plan a safe way to get home before attending any party.

Designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use a ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member for a ride.

Avoid walking while impaired; have a sober friend walk you home if needed.

Always wear your seat belt – it’s your best defense against impaired drivers and crashes.

Report suspected impaired drivers to law enforcement when it’s safe to do so.

If you see someone who is impaired and about to drive, take their keys and help them find a safe way home.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High Get a DUI” campaigns, along with increased traffic enforcement, are funded by federal highway safety grants administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The initiatives are supported by the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies statewide.

The campaigns are part of IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” initiative to promote safe driving and reduce crashes across Illinois.