Joliet Fire Department shares space heater safety after Saturday fire

Joliet firefighters work to put out a fire in the 1200 block of Schriber on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Photo Provided by the Jolie Fi)

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Schriber Avenue just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but a space heater may have been connected to it, according to a news release from the fire department.

The department said the call came in reporting smoke in a residence with flames showing. The first units arrived within four minutes of receiving the call and discovered smoke and fire on the first floor of the single-family home, according to the fire department

All residents were able to successfully get out of the house before crews arrived, and the fire was brought under control in 18 minutes by crews from four fire stations, according to the fire department.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported among residents or fire crews, according to the fire department.

Residents said that a space heater was in use in the room where the fire started, according to the fire department.

Space heater safety

The Joliet Fire Department is reminding residents to be cautious when using portable space heaters as temperatures begin to drop in the colder weather months.

The department shared advice from the National Fire Protection Association including: