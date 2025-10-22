Joliet Chamber to host ‘Spirits with the Spirits’ on Friday

Jackson Rivera coaxes people into The Nail Inn Academy, a business run by his grandmother, Michele Birk, during Sprits With the Spirits night in downtown Joliet on Wednesday. Oct. 30, 2024 (Bob Okon)

The Joliet City Center Partnership will host its annual “Spirits with the Spirits” in downtown Joliet on Friday.

The Halloween-themed event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at more than a dozen locations.

Entertainment at participating businesses include tarot card readings, aura interpretations, live music, ghost stories and a costume contest, according to the Joliet City Center Partnership website.

Participating restaurants and bars will offer themed food and drink specials, according to the website.

And the South Shore Ghostbusters is hosting a “Slimer Nunt,” according to the website.

“Spot Slimer in some of the downtown shops, tell a Ghostbuster, and get a prize!” according to the website.

For a list of participating businesses and their unique offerings, visit jolietccp.com/spirits.