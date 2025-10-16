Plainfield District 202 Foundation for Excellence announces Early Learning Grant recipients

The Plainfield School District Foundation for Excellence has announced the recipients of its annual Bonnie McBeth Early Learning Grants, which support innovative classroom projects and professional growth at Bonnie McBeth Learning Center.

Out of 28 applications, five educators were selected to receive grants totalling $5,585:

Joy Anderson

Jennifer Apollo

Stphanie Matile

Abigail Roberts

Carolyn Simpson

The foundation also partnered with BMLC Principal Kristin Brower to award the first-ever Bonnie McBeth School Grant. This $5,000 grant enables eight teachers to attend a professional conference in March and share the knowledge they gain with their colleagues. The recipients are:

Karla Budz

Stacy Butera

Nicole Cagle

Lindsay Data

Laura Martin

Dana Rakoci

Nicole Ramos

Andrea Tuck

These awards honor the legacy of Bonnie McBeth by providing ongoing opportunities for teachers to expand their skills and enhance the learning environment for all students.