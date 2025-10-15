Lincoln-Way East starts and ends hot in three-set win over Lockport

If the saying, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” is true, then it certainly applied to the Lincoln-Way East volleyball team Tuesday night in the third set against SouthWest Suburban Conference rival Lockport.

Both teams entered the match with identical 5-0 SWSC records, and the first two sets showed the two teams to be equal, with Lincoln-Way East winning the opening set 25-19 and Lockport securing a 25-21 win in the second set to force the deciding third.

Lockport (21-4 overall) grabbed a 19-16 lead in the third set and seemed to be in control.

Not so fast.

Lincoln-Way East got nine straight points, including two kills each by Klarke Mosby (11 kills) and Chloe Prainito in the stretch. East (20-7 overall) took a 23-19 lead on a Lockport hitting error, then got a block from Maddie Hellrung and an ace by Charlotte Buck to end the match for a 25-19, 21-25, 25-19 victory.

Mosby was part of a 1-2 punch at the net for the Griffins, along with sophomore Kolby Ross, who celebrated her 16th birthday with a match-high 14 kills. Setters Maggie Simon and Brooklyn Ritter were both on point, as each finished with 19 assists.

“It’s so cool to be still undefeated in conference,” Mosby said. “We went through a lot at the beginning of the year, but we have all worked so hard and we fight for every single point.

“Our team chemistry is really good. We are all best friends off the court, and we would do anything for each other. That translates to the court. If someone makes a mistake, we can tell them to put it out of their head and we have their back. Kolby Ross has brought a lot of aggressiveness to our team. If she gets blocked or misses a shot, she wants the next one to come to her. She has so much energy and she just uplifts everyone.”

Girls Volleyball: Lockport at Lincoln-Way East. Lockport's Bridget Ferriter goes up for a kill in Thursday's match against Lincoln-Way East. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

The Porters didn’t have much of an answer for Ross in the opening set, as she delivered seven kills, including three in the final four points. Prainito added an ace for the fourth point, and the Griffins’ defense did not allow a kill by Lockport star Bridget Ferriter.

“We played defense very well tonight,” Lincoln-Way East coach Sean Burns said. “Our block got a lot of touches, and we dug great when they didn’t get a touch.

“We are starting to jell as a team. We started the year a little rough, trying to figure out a lineup that works. The one we used tonight has been doing well, so we are going to ride with it. These girls showed a lot of mental toughness tonight and never flinched. I am so proud of them.”

Ferriter started the second set with kills on two of the first three points. She finished the match with seven kills, while Hutsyn Timosciek led the team with nine and Olivia Maier had five. Natalie Bochantin had 15 assists and 11 digs. The Porters trailed only at 5-4 and 12-11 in the second set en route to forcing a third.

Girls Volleyball: Lockport at Lincoln-Way East. Lincoln-Way East's Kolby Ross delivers a kill in Thursday's match against Lockport. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

“We can’t give up that many points in a row,” Lockport coach Nick Mraz said. “They did a good job of neutralizing our best weapon, but we didn’t have an answer for Ross. Not many teams do. She’s a very good player.

“Lincoln-Way East was nearly flawless in the first set. We were able to capitalize on some mistakes in the second set. Then to be up 19-16 but not being able to even get a side-out is disappointing. Hutsyn Timosciek did a good job, but they got blocks on almost everything we threw at them.”