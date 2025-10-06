Federal government shutdown puts Plainfield’s special census on hold

The federal government shutdown has put on hold Plainfield’s special census. (Provided by the village of Plainfield)

The federal government shutdown has put on hold Plainfield’s special census.

The U.S. Census Bureau had been conducting the special census. As of Oct. 1, the bureau’s special census operations have been paused because of the federal government shutdown.

A special census is a count of population and housing units. Plainfield requested a special census be done because of the estimated 10% increase in its population since 2020, the year of the most recent U.S. census.

Since the 2020 census, Plainfield has added more than 500 new homes and more than 800 new apartments.

“We estimate that Plainfield has grown around 10% since the 2020 decennial census,” Plainfield Village Administrator Joshua Blakemore has said. “The next decennial census will not take place until 2030 and will not be certified until probably 2032 at the earliest.”

Updates on when the special census will resume will be posted on the village’s website, plainfieldil.gov.