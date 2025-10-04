More than $34M in state funds coming for infrastructure projects in Will, Kendall counties

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday, Oct. 2 a $50.6 billion statewide program to build and repair infrastructure over six years in every county in the state. (Lathan Goumas)

More than $34 million in state funds is committed to build and repair infrastructure in portions of Will and Kendall counties.

The road projects are scheduled to take place over five years, beginning in 2026 or 2027, in Crest Hill, Joliet, Oswego, Plainfield, Romeoville, communities in the 49th Illinois Senate District represented by Megan Loughran Cappel.

“When we invest in our roads, we increase safety, bring more jobs and boost the local economy throughout our communities,” said Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, in a news release. “Our commitment to invest in everyday infrastructure continues to better the lives of residents across the state. Drivers deserve safe, reliable roads and that’s what they will see with these strong investments.”

Some of the projects involve improvements along Illinois Route 126 and along 143rd Street in the Plainfield/Oswego area, bridge replacements along Interstate 55 through Joliet, continued work along U.S Route 30 in Crest Hill and in Joliet, bridge improvements at Caton Farm Road and Illinois Route 52, and reconstruction of Airport Road in Romeoville.

This announcement is part of a $50.6 billion statewide program to build and repair infrastructure over six years in every county in the state, according to Loughran Cappel’s office.

The Illinois Department of Transportation’s new multi-year program includes investments in roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, the release said