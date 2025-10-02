Wilmington man dies, child in serious condition after Joliet semitrailer crash

A Joliet Fire Department ambulance seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A 2-year-old boy has been hospitalized in serious condition and a Wilmington man died following a semitrailer crash in Joliet.

About 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the crash at Illinois Route 53, also known as South Chicago Street, and Dollar Tree Lane, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

A semitrailer headed east on Dollar Tree Lane while attempting a left turn onto the northbound lane of Illinois Route 53, English said.

The semitrailer crossed the path of a Dodge Dart driven by a 40-year-old man from Wilmington who was traveling south on Route 53, English said.

“The Dodge struck the trailer and came to rest beneath it. The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office,” English said.

The 2-year-old boy was in a child safety seat in the backseat of the Dodge and was extricated from the vehicle, English said.