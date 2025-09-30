I-80 interchange at Richards Street in Joliet reopens Wednesday

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The rebuilt Interstate 80 interchange at Richards Street in Joliet is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Motorists, however, should continue to expect “closures on Richards Street and overnight ramp and lane closures on I-80 over the next few weeks as crews complete miscellaneous work,” the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The project has included reconstruction of Richards Street between Colburn and Fifth avenues, new noise barrier walls, and rehabilitation of the bridge over Hickory Creek, IDOT said.

Landscaping will be completed in the spring.

The Richards Street interchange reconstruction is part of I-80 improvements that continue between U.S. Route 30 in New Lenox and Ridge Road in Minooka.