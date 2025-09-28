Will County Master Gardeners honored at statewide conference

Amy Stewart of Joliet (left) and Sue Gregory of Shorewood (third from left) received the 2025 Teamwork Award from Amanda Taylor, director of Workforce Development, and Janice McCoy, associate director of the University of Illinois Extension, at the 50th anniversary Master Gardener Conference in Springfield on Sept. 4-5, 2025. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

Local volunteers were recognized for their leadership and community impact at the 2025 University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Conference on Sept. 4 and 5 in Springfield.

The conference, which marked the 50th anniversary of the Master Gardener program, honored recipients of the annual Master Gardener Awards in three categories: Outstanding, Teamwork and Sustained Excellence.

Extension horticulture educator Nancy Kuhajda said only 1% to 2% of volunteers statewide ever receive the awards.

Merry Jo Montgomery of Wilmington (center) receives the 2025 Outstanding Master Gardener Award from Amanda Taylor (left), director of workforce development, and Janice McCoy, associate director of the University of Illinois Extension, at the 50th anniversary Master Gardener Conference on Sept. 4 and 5 in Springfield. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

“Local Master Gardener volunteers are helping others learn to grow and are making a significant difference,” Kuhajda said. “These volunteers work tirelessly in our communities and dedicate themselves to public education, enhancing natural resources for pollinators and donating fresh produce.”

This year’s local honorees were:

, who received the for her creativity and leadership, including launching the Mill Race pollinator garden. Montgomery also is known for creating innovative teaching tools such as a quilted worm and fabric lima bean models. Amy Stewart of Joliet and Sue Gregory of Shorewood, who earned the Teamwork Award for their leadership of the Joliet Central and Joliet West high school garden clubs, which have become the largest non-sport clubs at both schools. They were recognized for inspiring teens, many with little gardening experience, to learn and apply new skills.

The 50th anniversary conference featured workshops, tours and a keynote address on designing gardens that appeal to all five senses. A panel of former Extension staff highlighted the program’s history and continuing growth across Illinois.

“It’s been five decades since this program’s purposeful start and mission to help others learn to grow,” said Candice Anderson, state Master Gardener specialist. “Over the years, this program has grown more than just plants; it has built strong relationships that continue to connect communities.”

For more information about the Master Gardener program, visit extension.illinois.edu/mg.