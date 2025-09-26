Joliet Cass Street bridge set to close Friday

Cass Street bridge seen on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Cass Street bridge in downtown Joliet is scheduled to close Friday for a rehabilitation project expected to last through late 2026.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the closure Wednesday, pending weather.

The $22.8 million project includes deck and approach repairs, expansion joint and structural steel replacement, electrical upgrades, new Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant ramps, and sidewalk and curb replacements, IDOT said.

A posted detour will direct traffic to Scott, Ruby and Broadway streets, along with Theodore Street and Plainfield Road. Since August 2024, the Cass Street bridge has been limited to one westbound lane with weight restrictions. When work is complete, all three lanes will reopen with no restrictions.

IDOT is urging motorists to allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones.

The work is part of a larger effort to modernize Joliet’s downtown movable bridges, allowing them to be operated from a central location. The improvements will make operations more efficient while boosting safety for drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians and marine traffic, IDOT said.

The Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet reopened Wednesday after two months of undergoing upgrades.