Ruby Street bridge reopens in Joliet; Cass Street bridge to close Friday

Ruby Street Bridge in downtown Joliet as seen on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet has reopened after two months of undergoing upgrades.

The bridge over the Des Plaines River closed in early July for the installation of a new aerial cable and control system, along with electrical and mechanical repairs.

The work is part of a larger effort to modernize Joliet’s downtown movable bridges, allowing them to be operated from a central location. The improvements will make operations more efficient while boosting safety for drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians and marine traffic, IDOT said.

With Ruby Street now open, IDOT said the Cass Street bridge is scheduled to close Friday for a rehabilitation project expected to last through late 2026. The $22.8 million project includes deck and approach repairs, expansion joint and structural steel replacement, electrical upgrades, new Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant ramps, and sidewalk and curb replacements, IDOT said.

A posted detour will direct traffic to Scott, Ruby and Broadway streets, along with Theodore Street and Plainfield Road. Since August 2024, the Cass Street bridge has been limited to one westbound lane with weight restrictions. When work is complete, all three lanes will reopen with no restrictions.

IDOT is urging motorists to allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones.